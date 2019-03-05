County poised to sell property for Stewart’s rebuild

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The county will move forward with negotiations over the sale of its Community Resources property on Court Street to Stewart’s Shops.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County’s Community Resources building is in the process of being sold to Stewart’s Shops.

The Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to authorize county officials to negotiate a purchase agreement with Stewart’s for the Court Street property adjoining the company’s Elizabethtown location.

The contract negotiations come as Stewart’s prepares to demolish and rebuild its Park Street store, replace the existing 2,100-square-foot shop with an estimated 3,600-square-foot one, and add additional parking.

Once plans for the rebuild are approved by the Elizabethtown Planning Board — a site plan has not yet been submitted — construction is expected to last three to four months, according to Erica Komoroske, a spokesperson for Stewart’s Shops.

LAND PURCHASE, REBUILD PLANS

The county’s Court Street Community Resources property was assessed last year at $330,000, according to tax records. The building itself was built in 1980.

County Manager Dan Palmer told The Sun that a purchase price has not yet been discussed, and declined to say at this time what the final appraisal on the building is.

“We do not have a contract yet, we anticipate having one by the end of the week and then we will be submitting a site plan,” Komoroske told The Sun Monday.

If the sale goes through, the employees who currently work in that building would be relocated to new offices in the county nutrition building down the street, according to Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew.

That building was vacated last year when those employees moved to a new facility in Westport.

The company is likely to take over the town-owned loop driveway to the left of its existing building, according to Merrihew, using that road as a way to alleviate congestion at the intersection of Park Street and Route 9.

SHOPS SLATED FOR REBUILD AROUND REGION

Stewart’s announced last year that the Elizabethtown store was slated for a rebuild.

According to Palmer, the company approached local officials about the possibility of purchasing the county’s adjoining property approximately six months ago.

The practice of buying neighboring property to expand the footprint of its stores is relatively routine for the company. In 2017, the chain purchased a property that adjoined its Schroon Lake location with the intention of building a new, expanded store.

That project required a change in the property zoning, and was met with controversy as neighboring homeowners decried the plan and used a legal maneuver to temporarily stave off the project.

Stewart’s Peru location along with stores in West Glens Falls, Queensbury and Chestertown are also scheduled to be replaced this year as part of the company’s $50 million 2019 construction plan.

In total, 18 shops around the region will be replaced and five new locations will be opened.