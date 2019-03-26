County sales tax revenue keeps upward trend

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County’s sales tax collections have continued to increase in the first months of 2019.

A report from the Treasurer’s Office last week showed that the county collected more than $4 million in the first two months of the year through its 4 percent sales tax. That’s roughly 3.5 percent, or $138,381, more than was collected at the same time last year.

In the first collections this month, the county garnered an additional $1,542,005 — $44,795, or 3.3 percent, more than this time last year, according to the treasurer’s report.

‘LEVELING OUT’

In 2018, the North Country region as a whole, which includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, saw sales tax growth over 2017 of more than 5.8 percent, from $248.1 million to $262.6 million. Essex County saw an increase in revenue of 10.3 percent, more growth than any other county in the North Country, from $28.8 million to $31.8 million.

County Treasurer Michael Diskin told The Sun that he foresees the county’s sales tax revenue plateauing, and doubts the area will see similar growth to last year.

“It’s slowing. I think it’s leveling out now,” he said.

Diskin noted that the latest check received in mid-March slightly dipped by $18,000 under last year’s collections.

FACTORS

Sales tax revenue can be unpredictable and hinge upon a variety of economic and environmental factors, like tourism and gas prices.

But the latest numbers show a steady continuation of last year’s upward trajectory for sales tax collections.

That increase bodes well for local municipalities, who each receive a portion of the county’s tax revenue based on each town’s population and assessed value.

From the year-to-date revenue received of $1,838,299, the county will keep $1,723,406, and $114,893 will be split amongst 22 municipalities.

North Elba typically receives the lion’s share of that revenue — the county budgeted for the town to receive nearly half a million dollars in 2017 and 2018. That’s compared to the Town of Ticonderoga, which was projected to receive $189,761 both years; and the Town of Moriah, which was expected to receive $136,962.