County seeking community health feedback

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County residents have been asked to identify the most pressing health concerns in the community via an online survey through the end of February.

The survey, found at surveymonkey.com/r/cha2019, is one of the first steps in the yearlong community health assessment process, which the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) and the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital undertake every few years.

The 2019 survey asks residents to weigh in on health challenges for themselves and their families as well as what they see as health issues in the community.

“The resident feedback received in 2016 has been instrumental to community health improvement over the past few years,” said Molly Flynn, a senior public health educator with CCHD. “Considering taking the survey is one of the easiest ways to participate in the process, we increased our goal this time to collect 2,000 surveys from residents.”

The survey is anonymous and takes approximately 5-10 minutes to complete.

Residents can find the link to the survey on the CCHD Facebook and Twitter pages or by visiting clintonhealth.org. Paper copies of the survey are also available for those without access to the internet.

Results will be shared with the community this summer by CCHD and will be used to help identify health priorities in the 2020 community health improvement plan.