County seeks public input on legal pot

× Expand Stock photo Green Leaf of Cannabis, Marijuana, Ganja, Marihuana, Hemp on a Bill 100 US Dollars. Marijuana business concept. Cannabis leaf and Dollar banknotes. Essex County lawmakers want to hear from their constituents about legalizing recreational marijuana.

ELIZABETHTOWN | As the state weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, county lawmakers want to hear from you.

“I would just poll your communities and think about and see what you want you think about it,” Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland told the Finance Committee last month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo included the legalization of recreational marijuana in his budget proposal.

But despite an early flurry of activity that has seen the state legislature pass a raft of progressive legislation, lawmakers haven’t taken action.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the legislation may not be approved as part of the state budget, which has a deadline of April 1.

Six weeks may not be enough time to deal with unanswered questions, including criminal justice and economic impacts, said Heastie, according to the New York Post.

Law enforcement agencies and recently, the New York State Parent Teachers Association, have urged caution, citing the threat to public health.

The state approved a tightly controlled medical marijuana program in 2014, which was later expanded in 2016.

The state Department of Health released a report last year on potential legalization which determined the benefits outweigh the cons.

MORE RESOURCES NEEDED

Under the proposed legislation, counties would have the authority to pass a local law banning sales within their jurisdictions.

The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) hosted a panel discussion last week in Albany probing potential impacts.

The proposal would impact numerous areas overseen by counties, who collectively contend potential legalization would require more state resources.

“County leaders are urging the state to provide counties with the resources needed for public education and technical assistance to manage the societal impact to public health, public safety, criminal justice, consumer protection and economic development, among others,” said NYSAC in a statement on Wednesday.

Stakeholders are already jockeying over how potential revenue would be allocated.

NYSAC said counties are calling for a revenue sharing formula similar to casino funding distribution as well as a sales tax on retail sales for “community impact and support.”

LAWMAKERS REACT

Essex County lawmakers had mixed emotions on legal pot.

Mike Marnell (R-Schroon) referred to potential tax revenue as “blood money” and said the county should set an example by turning it down.

“I haven’t seen one damn good thing come out of the use of marijuana,” Marnell said. “I know right now I couldn’t get 10 people in Schroon Lake that would want to have it. Have you been out to your towns and talked to your people?”

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in 10 states, including Vermont, Oregon and Colorado.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) said residents could simply travel to the Green Mountain State or neighboring counties if the county opted to nix sales.

“If it’s legal to do it, they are still going to do it,” he said.

He added: “I’m not for it or against it at this point. I mean, I’m for my friends, so whatever my friends want me to do, they are all my friends.”

Dean Montroy (R-St. Armand) said he owns a home in Colorado and has seen the impacts firsthand.

Much of the revenues were used to expand Medicaid for the uninsured young people who flocked to the state following legalization, he said.

He also cited homeless and an increase in black market operations as mounting concerns.

People purchase “zombie homes,” or properties foreclosed by banks, for illicit growing operations, he said.

He said a friend of his rented a property to a grower.

“They put all these lights in and moisture and they left the place full of mold,” he said. “So these are things that we have to think about.”

The Denver Post reported pot grown illegally on public lands — an indicator for the size of the black market — increased 73 percent in five years.

And report by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice released last October revealed hospitalization rates for possible marijuana exposures and organized crime has increased in the Centennial State, but the number of drivers in fatal crashes who tested above the legal limit of THC is declining.

Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds previously expressed skepticism over legalization.

“If it’s a law, we’re tasked with enforcing the law,” Reynolds told The Sun in December. “But if it becomes legal, it poses a number of problems as far as law enforcement is concerned.”

Gillilland said the county should wait before staking out a formal position.

“We haven’t even seen the legislation in writing and I would recommend we wait,” he said.