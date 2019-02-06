County sees 6.4 percent bump in sales tax revenue

× Expand File photo Clinton County saw a 6.4 percent bump in sales tax revenue between 2017-18. File photo

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County’s sales tax revenue increased by more than 6.4 percent last year.

Between 2017 and 2018, the county’s revenue vaulted by $3,441,296, from $53.4 million to $56.9 million, according to a recent report from the state Comptroller’s Office.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the uptick signals a strong local economy.

“Higher sales tax revenues are not surprising, given our success in maintaining strong visitation and spending by our Canadian neighbors in 2018, unemployment as low as 3.4 percent in late 2018, and a first place ranking of Plattsburgh for economic strength among all micropolitan areas in New York state,” Douglas said.

“More people are working, more visitors are spending and homes are being bought and improved. All of these things generate more sales tax, and are supported by years of economic strategy and partnership among our economic development organizations and local leaders and by our visitors bureau which works so effectively in the Canadian market.”

The North Country region as a whole, which includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, saw sales tax growth of more than 5.8 percent, from $248.1 million to $262.6 million.

Essex County saw the most growth last year: 10.3 percent, from $28.8 million to $31.8 million.

“Local sales tax collections grew at a faster pace in 2018 than in recent years, boosting local revenues,” state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement. “Despite the good news, a slowdown in collection growth in the fourth quarter shows that sales tax revenue can be unpredictable.

“Local officials should keep a watchful eye on consumer spending and this revenue source and be prepared to react accordingly.”

Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis said that it’s difficult to predict, but 2019 could be similarly bright:

“We don’t have a magic eight ball to see what the projected revenue is going to be,” she said. “We have a feeling that the sales tax revenue will continue to be strong in 2019.”

In this year’s county budget, officials have planned for total revenue of $53.4 million, an increase of approximately $1 million over last year.

TOWNS COULD SEE BOOST

If the county’s revenue projections are realized this year, that would mean an additional $262,500 would be doled out amongst the 14 local towns, three villages and the City of Plattsburgh.

This growth in sales tax revenue bodes especially well for local municipalities like the Town of Plattsburgh, who rely on sales tax revenue to pay down residents’ property taxes.

“The Town of Plattsburgh is one of the few communities, if not the only one, that uses the sales tax as part of our budgeting,” said Town Supervisor Michael Cashman. “We work with Clinton County’s projections for sales tax each year as we go forward with our zero-based budgeting process.”

Because of the sales tax revenue the town receives from the county, property owners pay $0 toward the town’s general fund operations.

Of the county’s 14 towns and three villages, the Town of Plattsburgh receives the lion’s share of sales tax revenue. In 2017, they received $3,769,651. That’s compared to the Town of Peru, which received $1,341,289, and the Town of Beekmantown, $1,112,532. The City of Plattsburgh was the only municipality to garner more than the town that year, at $4,070,469.

“The Town of Plattsburgh is very fortunate to be a hub of commerce for the region,” said Cashman.

Additional sales tax revenue means that the town can continue to focus on its priority projects, Cashman said, citing an ongoing $24 million capital plan designed to overhaul the town’s water infrastructure.

ONLINE SALES TAX

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year, South Dakota v. Wayfair, opened the doors for states like New York to require that online retailers collect sales taxes regardless of whether they have a physical presence in the state, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

If a company’s cumulative total gross sales receipts of goods delivered to the state exceeds $300,000 within one year, or if a person has made more than 100 sales of tangible goods delivered to New Yorkers in a year, they’re now required to registered as a vendor in New York state, according to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

Starting in the 2020-21 fiscal year, that supreme court ruling could result in upwards of $110 million in additional annual revenue for local governments, according to the state Executive Budget plan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed $175 billion executive budget plan includes a proposal that would require online marketplaces to collect taxes on transactions they facilitate on behalf of out of state retailers.

DiNapoli said that proposal, along with another change to state sales tax, has “the potential to drive millions of dollars in additional sales tax revenues to local governments.”