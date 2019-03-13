County sets special election; candidates announced

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Clinton County Legislature has set a special election to fill a vacancy left by Dr. Jonathan Beach, former rep for Area 2. Beach bid farewell to his colleagues on Feb. 13 after formally resigning from his seat Feb. 12.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Legislature has set a special election for April 23.

Voters in the towns of Altona, Ellenburg, Clinton, Dannemora and Mooers will elect a representative for Area 2 to fill the remaining three years of Dr. Jonathan Beach’s term on the Clinton County Legislature.

Beach resigned on Feb. 12. He told The Sun that he resigned because he will be moving out of the area.

The Clinton County Republican Committee has selected their candidate: Altona Town Councilor Francis Peryea, Jr. The Clinton County Democratic Committee’s candidate is Pam Ross.

LEGISLATURE BIDS FAREWELL

Beach bid farewell to his colleagues at the legislature’s regular session last month.

Beach said that he was proud of the legacy he was leaving behind. He highlighted the county’s near-flat tax rate over his tenure, his work with Native Americans in Altona, and said he was proud to have supported the ongoing development of Plattsburgh International Airport.

“My best to all of you and I thank you very much,” Beach told the legislature.

Legislator Mark Dame (R-Area 8) said that he was going to miss Beach not only as a colleague but as a strong voice on the legislature.

“You’ve been a solid legislator, you’ve had a good view of what’s best for the county,” Dame said. “The county is going to miss you and I’m going to miss you personally.”

Legislature Chair Harry McManus (D-Area 1) said that Beach has been a valued member of the board.

“You’ve always been a strong supporter of the number one priority of this body, economic development,” he said. “We all wish you well on all your future endeavors.”

Beach represented Area 2 on the Clinton County Legislature for more than seven years.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Photo provided Pamela Ross

Pamela Ross

67, Altona - Democratic line

Qualifications:

Ross has not served in public office before.

“I’ve devoted my entire career to serving this community,” Ross told The Sun. “I think the experiences that I’ve had, the jobs that I’ve done ... I think those experiences will allow me to be an effective legislator.”

As a middle school principal in the Northern Adirondack Central School District, she’s served as a representative for students and families in the district, and has remained active in her community, she said.

“I don’t like the spotlight,” said Ross. “But I feel like right now is the right time. Public service has always been important to my family.”

Hope to accomplish if elected:

“I know there is a need for child safety, foster care and promoting available resources for the elderly,” she said.

Ross hopes to help address the route causes of addiction; ease trade problems with Canada — “So our farmers will be able to trade on a level playing field,” she said — and advocate for green energy and economic development.

“Broadband is a huge issue,” she added. “And the availability of mental health services.”

Though mental health services are available in local schools, she thinks it’s “extremely important” to have those services available in rural towns for adults.

Ross also believes that adult learning should be facilitated where possible, and hopes to have the opportunity to work with Clinton Community College to bolster lifelong learning classes in rural areas for adults.

Little-known fact:

“Knowing about what I do and have always done for a living, I think (residents would) be surprised to know that I’m actually very shy and I prefer to be behind the scenes than in the spotlight,” Ross told The Sun. “This is an exciting challenge, and certainly something new for me.”

Photo provided Francis Peryea Jr.

Francis Peryea Jr.

67, Altona - Republican line

Qualifications:

Peryea is retired after working at Clinton Correctional for 35 years.

He has a long history of public service in nearly every position in local government. In the past, Peryea said, he’s served as a town assessor, town judge, fire chief, dog control officer and is currently a member of the Altona Town Board.

He has also coached pee-wee baseball and basketball at Northern Adirondack Central School, served as a trustee on the board of the Holy Angels church in Altona, and is a member of the board of Twin Oaks Senior Housing.

“I feel small towns in Clinton County, in district two, need a good person to represent them,” Peryea told The Sun. “And I will do that.”

Hope to accomplish if elected:

Peryea hopes to help wherever he can with issues important to residents.

“I plan on going to all of the meetings, all of the town meetings, and finding out what I can help with,” Peryea said. “I’ll try to make sure that all the small towns, Clinton, Lyon Mountain, Dannemora and Ellenburg — are all represented.”

Little-known fact:

Peryea grew up on a farm in Altona.

When he was unloading hay one day, a string broke off a bale and he fell into the machinery.

The accident “twisted his arm,” he said, and he ended up losing the limb.

He was 11 years old, and it was 1963.

“I think people wonder, but they don’t ask,” he said.

Nonetheless, he grew up playing sports.

And it never stopped him from helping others.