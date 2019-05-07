County steps in to help ‘New Beginnings’

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Clinton County Legislature has authorized a contract with a local housing cooperative. The contract will allow the county to shuttle $420,000 in state funding to the cooperative for the repair of the wastewater system at New Beginnings Mobile Home Park. Pictured is a resident of the park speaking to the Clinton County Legislature last April.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Clinton County Legislature authorized a contract with a local housing cooperative recently that local officials hope will facilitate the overhaul of a failing wastewater treatment system.

For residents of New Beginnings, a mobile home park in Beekmantown now owned by the tenants, this contract means a shot at a new start for the more than 50 families that live there.

With the contract now in place, the county will direct $420,000 in state grant funding to the cooperative. Paired with grant funding from Enterprise Community Partners, work to address the park’s deteriorating wastewater system — an $800,000 fix that nearly caused the displacement of these families — will move forward.

According to David Winchell, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the park must replace its current wastewater treatment system by Aug. 1. The DEC has already reviewed and approved the plans to replace the system.

“I think everyone was looking forward to improvements in this neighborhood,” Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) said. “It’s a big deal. Now you have a neighborhood that will be improved rather than a neighborhood that’s totally abandoned.

“Everyone is very happy.”

NEW BEGINNINGS

Two years ago, the more than 50 families living in the former Country Sky Mobile Home Park woke up to a letter from the property owner at the time, Scott Tetreault, announcing that he intended to close the park.

Tetreault told residents that he had no choice, according to a report from North Country Public Radio, and wasn’t able to shoulder the cost of making the necessary upgrades to the wastewater system. He was also facing fines from the DEC.

The Town of Beekmantown had initially agreed to act as a conduit for state funding to help repair the park’s wastewater system, but later backed out after frustrations mounted over a lack of progress, according to Conroy. And the state funding wouldn’t have covered the total cost of repairing the system, roughly $800,000.

“It looked like the grant funding was going to get lost,” he said.

Faced with the threat of eviction, residents sought a solution that would allow them to stay in their homes.

“We realized right away that it was a crisis,” Conroy told The Sun.

Legislator Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9) got in touch with Jeremiah Ward, who works as a cooperative development specialist with the Massachusetts-based Cooperative Development Institute (CDI). Sarah Martin, another CDI cooperative development specialist, heard about the situation through a report on a local TV station.

CDI stepped in to help.

Ward and Martin helped residents at the park raise enough money through the state Manufactured Home Cooperative Fund to purchase the property and form a housing cooperative to govern the park.

In 2017, a few months after the residents had received that first eviction notice, the New Beginnings Mobile Home Cooperative was incorporated.

Now the county will help facilitate a $420,000 state grant that will help the tenants complete the necessary repairs to their wastewater system.

“That amount of money was integral to making this project happen,” Rosenquest said. “Otherwise, there just would not have been enough money to move forward with the redesign and redevelopment of the wastewater system.”

The rest, according to Ward, will be funded through a grant from Enterprise Community Partners.

Between the cost of the wastewater system repair and the purchase of the property, $1.8 million was either granted or financed, according to Ward.

The tenants will repay the loans through their lot rent, which ranges from $285 per month for homeowners and $610 for renters, according to Martin.

“It’s the residents in charge doing the work,” she said. “They voted on their community rules and their bylaws. They’re going to come together for elections and to create budgets. They really are running the place. They’re doing a phenomenal job.”

NEW HOUSING

In addition to the repairs to the wastewater system, some tenants are also benefiting from a new state pilot program that allows residents to get new homes with no down payment, Martin said.

“They just pay the closing costs. It’s based on alternative credit,” she said. “It’s designed to keep costs affordable.”

Three residents in the community are waiting on new homes. A few others are just beginning the process, according to Martin.

“I think a lot of people are nervous, because it seems too good to be true for some folks,” she said.

“Now it’s right there.”

With new homes for some on the horizon, and the hope of a repaired wastewater system, improvements at this small park in Beekmantown are expected to continue.

Next up will be drainage improvements, ditch work, road repaving and updates to the water system. Those improvements will be done with loans from ROCUSA Capital, according to Ward.

All that will happen with most of the tenants now owning their homes outright, according to Martin.

“I feel like since we first started in 2017, the community has cleaned up a lot, people are taking more pride in it,” she said. “People are cleaning up their yards. They’re taking care of their homes.”

Rosenquest, who said that the circumstances and the averted crisis at New Beginnings brought into focus the importance of prioritizing low- and middle-income housing in Clinton County, sees this model as one that could be replicated elsewhere in the future.

“This is a great model for mobile home parks throughout the county,” he said.