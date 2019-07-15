County students are ‘Girl Strong’

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided Girls attending Girl Strong activities this year rely on each other, blindfolded and being led by coaches and mentors. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided 2019 Girl Strong attendees at Camp Dudley form a circle as part of one of the program’s culminating event exercises. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Area girls participate in Girl Strong running exercises while others appear to be blindfolded and relying on their peers. Prev Next

WESTPORT | The Prevention Team of Essex County based in Ticonderoga — a New York state entity focused on prevention of alcohol and substance abuse and youth — wrapped up its annual Girl Strong program this past May. The program was previously known as Girls Run 4 Fun/GR4F.

“The Prevention Team works with families, schools and communities to reduce high risk youth behaviors by decreasing risk factors and increasing protective factors related to such behaviors,” Nancy Paquette, Prevention Team CFO, said about the organization. “We were established in 1986 and currently have 10 employees. We have contracts with county schools to provide prevention education and student support counseling to students. We currently have a coalition in one community trying to deal with heroin/Rx opiate abuse and recovery. Essex County is one of the largest and most rural counties in NY and it also has a very high poverty level.”

SELF-AWARENESS AND COMMUNICATION

Photo provided 2019 Girl Strong attendees at Camp Dudley pose for a group photo. The program supports girls in fourth to sixth grade with activities to inspire girls in self awareness, communication and teamwork among other important life skills.

Girl Strong pairs fourth- through sixth-grade girls with mentors and coaches during the months of March through May twice a week to participate in structured activities that help to “improve girls sense of self and self-efficacy, and self-care through physical activity and education, as well as self-awareness and communication,” states the program flyer.

In 2012, Girls Run 4 Fun program started with three schools and about 30 girls. This spring, there were seven county schools; Ticonderoga, St. Mary’s, Crown Point, Moriah, Westport, Keene and Willsboro; with more than 150 girls participating in the program. The program teaches girls about self-image, cooperation with others for success, knowing what to do when being bullied, how to set and achieve goals, and provides information on healthy eating and an opportunity to exercise. At the end of the 10-week program, usually in May or June, a culminating team-building event is planned for the girls and coaches.

The two-month program is sponsored and thrives off contributions and donors. This 2019 season, the program was funded by The Adirondack Foundation Generous Acts Grant Program, Stewart’s Holiday Match, United Way of the Adirondack Region, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Community Grant, Time Warp Treasures and Camp Dudley. Time Warp Treasures provided each girl with a T-shirt to color at the start of the program.

CAMP DUDLEY SITE OF CULMINATING EVENT THIS YEAR

Camp Dudley in Westport sponsored Girl Strong activities but was also the site of the 2019 Girl Strong Culminating Event where the girls played a series of four games to build positive communication skills, teamwork and trust. The girls were divided into eight groups with girls from each of the schools together. The coaches and the 70 girls attending Camp Dudley spent four and a half hours participating in teamwork and trust activities.

“The groups were mixed so you had the ability to meet some new friends. We enjoyed a sunny lunch and then in the afternoon, everyone participated in a trust walk, which was an exercise to use the skills developed in the morning sessions, to lead a partner blindfolded through a series of obstacles in a silent environment, honing our nonverbal communication skills and ability to trust our peers. We had plenty of time to debrief about the activities and talk about the communication skills we learned, things that got in the way of good communication and teamwork, and ways we needed to trust our peers even if we didn’t know them well,” Anita Johnson of Camp Dudley told The Sun.