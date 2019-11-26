County taxes slightly higher

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County will use surplus funds and successful health insurance negotiations to keep taxes relatively flat in its 2020 spending plan, according to a budget memo provided to town supervisors.

Taxpayers will pay an extra $3 annually on a home assessed at $100,000 under the 2020 budget, which is expected to receive final approval in December. The budget includes a 2.5% raise for county employees and pays for various new policies mandated by the state, most notably the result of a criminal justice reform bill passed in April that adds to prosecutors’ workload.

The reform bill has raised concerns in local governments, particularly as it applies to bail reform, which they believe could render judges powerless to lock up dangerous criminals after their arrest.

It also requires DAs to supply defendants with the evidence they plan to use against them within 15 days of their arraignment, which means the county will need to add an assistant prosecutor. Palmer said the county will watch other aspects of the bill to see if there are any more associated costs.

The $108 million budget is up 2.61% over last year’s, according to the budget message from County Manager Dan Palmer. Revenues are expected to increase as well by 2.24%. Revenues are projected to be $82 million, leaving a $25.6 million difference to be paid for by taxes.

The projected tax levy for 2020 will raise $23.5 million, 2.17% more than this year. The county will use $2.1 from its fund balances to bridge the gap and keep the budget under the tax cap.

The overall tax rate in 2020 will be $3.32 per thousand, which is less than a 1% increase over the current year.

Health insurance will be 2% higher than in 2019, but that’s a far cry from the 13% Excellus asked for when negotiations began. Palmer said that could have cost taxpayers an additional $8 million to $9 million, not counting the drug card. “It’s not something we would have settled for, Palmer said.

Through a broker, the county was able to significantly negotiate the price down. Had Excellus not budget, the county would have shopped elsewhere. “We knew we had other offers,” Palmer said. ■