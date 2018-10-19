County touts real results in telehealth program

× Jennifer Newberry RN, BSN, is director of patient services for the Home Health Unit, building a program for rural telehealth in Essex County that is seeing important improvements in healthcare delivery and reduced hospitalization. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | Home health appears to be taking off in Essex County.

Telehealth programs from Essex County’s Home Health Unit (HHU) have reached over 60 patients.

And the county’s new rural monitoring program has reduced hospital admissions by 61 percent, Essex Health Director Linda Beers reported to lawmakers last week, resulting in some $43,000 in cost savings for preventable hospitalizations this year.

Beers told The Sun that telehealth is a viable solution here for patient well-being, health education and critical illness prevention.

The system works by helping home health nurses connect patients to practitioners before a situation becomes an emergency.

“In rural areas and in an aging community where transportation and mobility are stretched to the limit, telehealth will be the answer for tomorrow, we need to use every source of technology to provide monitoring, create inclusion and reduce loneliness in homes,” Beers told the Sun.

ONE-ON-ONE

Jennifer Newberry RN, BSN, is director of patient services for the HHU.

Asked how the county agency achieved such dynamic results, Newberry said they established a pivotal role for telehealth coordinator, a staff member to work one-on-one connecting patients with equipment that monitors health every day.

“The coordinator does really well with it,” Newberry said. “It stretches our workforce because we’re able to monitor people remotely. If someone has a wound or an IV, for example, they can contact you via video with this unit and troubleshoot. The equipment sends us important patient metrics 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It engages people to learn about their illnesses. We teach them: This is the time you call your doctor.”

The 40 initial units were purchased through a federal grant award.

Information on each tablet device is tailored for individual conditions, such as diabetes, wound care, chronic heart disease or COPD.

There are tutorials and quizzes set up in large type with easy-to-follow touch pad buttons to help patients learn what to watch for if a chronic health concern flares up.

Several key monitoring tools comes with each device and connect via Bluetooth technology.

At the health department’s central offices on Water Street in Elizabethtown, Newberry showed The Sun the devices included with each telehealth unit.

There is a blood pressure cuff, a scale for weight measurements, a pulse-oximeter, a stethoscope, a thermometer, training video components, treatment program reminders and medication reminders.

Tracking via online connection helps nurses check activity level, medication, spikes in weight gain (which can be important for symptoms of water retention in some heart conditions), blood pressure, among many other health indicators.

The components are easy to use and feed data to the tablet, which connects to the home using either a cellular phone system, a nearby cell tower or to a wi-fi system in place at the residence.

Officials have found, so far, about 10 percent of patients who need the equipment do not have connectivity, Newberry said.

But in such cases, the tablet stores data that is then checked by a nurse.

The tablet designed by Health Recovery Solutions tracks vital health data daily as needed and can be programmed to monitor specific healthcare concerns for each patient. The telehealth scale helps patients recognize important changes in weight that might reflect, for example, fluid build-up. The information is important in spotting symptoms before they reach a crisis stage. The telehealth system includes a blood pressure monitor that can send data in real time to Home Health nurses and a patient's provider.

LEARNING CURVE

Most patients recuperating at home in Essex County can qualify for the telehealth equipment given the region’s designation as an underserved area, Newberry said.

Criteria for telehealth monitoring includes a person’s chronic illness, observed frequency of health visits or health instability.

Newberry demonstrated with the teaching template how a problem notification is sent in red letters to a health department phone.

The key to implementation, Newberry said, was to add staffing to help educate patients and connect the equipment, allowing medical practitioners the time to focus on data.

“I recognized that our clinicians would use them if it was an asset,” she explained. “So I brought in personnel who could spend time with the patients.”

So far, she said, patients using telehealth units are learning to self-monitor and watch for symptoms specific to their health condition.

“Many times we teach patients to use the information and when to call if something is off. We teach them how to access healthcare before a problem becomes a visit to an emergency room. We teach them how to be their own advocate and know when something is not right.”

Improved patient comfort also helps reduce anxiety and uncertainty as people note their own progress.

“They also don’t panic, and their anxiety comes down,” Newberry said.

“We’re probably one of the biggest success stories using this equipment.”

ADDITIONAL GRANTS SOUGHT

Savings in hospital visits is measured in increments of “avoidable hospital stays.”

Essex County has dropped, for example, from 18 percent trips to a hospital to 11 percent, an impressive statistic compared to the state average of 16.2 percent and the national average at 15.8 percent.

Telehealth equipment and medical response is covered by private insurance and by both Medicare and Medicaid.

“The next thing is to teach doctors how to bill for telehealth,” Newberry said, a step that would help expand the reach of HHUs in this rural county.

Evolution of the program in Essex County depends on its ability to become sustainable through payment structures with seamless technology streams to medical offices.

County officials are seeking additional grants to expand the program.