County waves civil service exam fees

× Expand File photo The Clinton County Personnel Department is waiving fees to take civil service exams this year.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Legislature has waived application fees for civil service positions.

In the past, people looking to get a job in a vast swath of areas, everything from law enforcement to social service and secretarial positions, were required to pay $12.50 to take the exams.

“Recent efforts in the last couple of years, such as posting jobs and examinations on social media, attending local job fairs, and implementing an online application portal, have increased recruitment,” said county Personnel Director Kim Kinblom in a statement. “Waiving examination fees will eliminate another barrier for great candidates to seek employment within Clinton County.”

Kinblom said that by forfeiting the typical fee collection, the county will lose around $2,000 in revenue.

But the hope is that removing the cost of taking the exam will stimulate the number of job applications the county receives.

“(The legislature) felt that the benefit to the community outweighed the revenue,” she said.

BOOMING ECONOMY

The decision to wave examination fees comes at a time when the county is experiencing increasing wages and a drop in unemployment.

Between November 2017 and November 2018, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent, a 1.4 percent decrease, according to the state Department of Labor.

Kinblom says the two factors combined have resulted in a decrease in the number of people seeking civil service jobs.

The department received more than 900 applications in 2010.

But the number plummeted 63 percent in 2016 to 470 before rebounding to 790 last year.

POSITIONS OPEN LONGER

Fewer applications means some positions are remaining vacant for a longer period of time, forcing some municipalities to hire individuals on a provisional basis.

“It could be two years before Albany schedules that particular exam, which means that person is working during that time not as a permanent employee,” said Kinblom. “We try to limit the provisional employees that we hire and that’s been happening more regularly.”

The county Personnel Department oversees more than 3,000 civil service employees in Clinton County, and conducts exams for the City of Plattsburgh, local schools and other towns and villages in the area.

Those interested in applying for a job can visit clintoncountygov.com/employment/exams.