Court orders Plattsburgh to award firefighters $740K

The state Supreme Court has upheld a the decision of an arbitration panel and directed the City of Plattsburgh to pay its firefighters $740,109 in backpay and retroactive wage increases. Pictured is Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 Vice President Jamie Schwartz speaking to the Common Council last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division has upheld the decision of an arbitration panel and ordered the City of Plattsburgh to pay its firefighters $740,109 in backpay and retroactive wage increases.

The decision comes more than 18 months after an arbitration panel first directed the city to grant members of the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 a 2 percent raise and retroactive payments for wages between 2012-2013.

The decision marked the end to the latest in a series of three arbitrations since 2007 between the city and its firefighters, when the union’s contract had expired before being renegotiated last year.

“It was as we expected,” Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 President Doug Walker said of the court’s order. “We’re pleased with the decision, but at the same time sad that it had to come to this. It’s unfortunate that both sides didn’t come to an agreement beforehand and we had to enter into arbitration.”

Vice President Jamie Schwartz thanked Mayor Colin Read, the Common Council, Fire Chief Scott Lawliss and the union for their hard work.

“Hopefully we can move forward now and go in the right direction with what we’re all intended to do,” he told the council last week.

THE CITY’S APPEAL

The city was first ordered in 2017 to issue the $740,109 award within 45 days.

But the city filed an appeal, sending the issue to the Clinton County Supreme Court.

The county Supreme Court upheld the panel’s decision, and when the city appealed a second time, the issue was sent to state Supreme Court, according to Walker.

City officials believed that the arbitration panel didn’t “take fully into account the level of financial distress the city faces, as designated by the state Comptroller’s Office,” according to Read.

The latest fiscal stress score from the state Comptroller’s Office, released last year, designated Plattsburgh as being in “moderate fiscal stress,” the second-most dire category.

“The ruling of the arbitration panel is required to factor this into account for 70 percent of their final determination,” Read said in an email. “Our appeal was to ensure that this deference to public policy was properly factored into the equation.

“On appeal, the court felt that they were in no position to second guess whether this was the case and that they must defer to the arbitration panel.”

Court documents show that the state Supreme Court believed that the panel did properly factor in the city’s ability to pay its firefighters the award.

“It is clear from the opinion and award that the panel complied with its mandate and accorded that factor the required 70 percent weight,” the court order reads.

“Viewed on its face, the arbitration award is not prohibited by a strong and well-defined policy embodied in law.

“Thus, there is no basis upon which to invoke the public policy exception to vacate the arbitration award.”

The court also found that there was “no merit” to the city’s argument that the award mandates legislative action, thus exceeds the scope of the panel’s authority.

MONEY SET ASIDE

Prior to the court’s decision, the Common Council had set aside $750,000 in anticipation of the result.

According to Read, funds have also been set aside in the 2018 and 2019 budget to pay any interest.

“As we explained to the firefighters union well in advance, we would abide by the judges’ decision, and so we shall,” he said. “We had put the funds aside last year as we await the decision, and we shall now make the payout.”