COVID-19 fatalities; mayor calls for increased testing

| The first two COVID-19-related deaths in Clinton County, NY were announced consecutively on April 10 and 11.

The U.S. now leads the world in identified deaths, with more than 20,000 Americans lost.

As throughout the nation, due to a lack of test kits, available numbers don’t accurately reflect the true total deaths and illnesses related to COVID-19, thereby skewing the total image of its geographic spread.

University of Vermont Healthcare Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (UVM-CVPH) continues to seek more testing equipment and supplies.

Testing beyond symptoms

Some officials say testing needs to go beyond just those exhibiting symptoms, as the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) has clarified individuals must exhibit symptoms in order to be tested—even then, there’s no guarantee of getting a test.

“We must also screen those with doctor's orders, those who are suspected of carrying the virus but cannot get tested, and those who come in contact with any suspected carrier,” said Mayor Colin Read in the City of Plattsburgh where an elderly Plattsburgh Housing Authority facility was recently quarantined on lockdown.

He also said developing an antibody test is important, and it needs to happen before people can go back to work.

Recent numbers

As of April 12, Clinton County has administered less than 400 tests, with 46 identified positive cases.

Twenty-eight individuals have recovered.

No new cases were announced in the county on Sun., April 12, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to provide updates on what appears to be a flattening curve and a slowing spread of the virus, thanks to consistent distancing measures.

The most accurate numbers for current case count by county as they come in can be found at covid19tracker.health.ny.gov.