COVID-19: What Small Business Owners Should Know

The impacts of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on society and business activities are difficult to assess and are changing daily. Small businesses need to be resilient and prepared to manage the challenges of the coming weeks and months. Click here for guidance and resources to help business owners adapting to an unpredictable situation.

HOW THE NEW YORK SBDC IS RESPONDING

It is important for our centers around New York to work in ways that help keep our clients and our staff as safe as possible and not contribute to the potential spread of the virus. And, to do this while helping small businesses respond to unprecedented challenges across our local and national economies.

We’ve undertaken several steps to achieve this:

Working with the institutions where our centers are located to comply with new sanitation and cleaning procedures and personal contact policies.

Expanding our use of technology (video conferencing, file sharing, enhanced phone conferencing, etc.) to continue advising our clients. Also, many of our seminars and workshops will transition to electronic formats so we can continue to deliver important information and updates to our clients.

Continuing to follow the CDC's guidelines and recommendations on steps we can take to help prevent the spread of the virus and help our small business communities respond in the best way possible.

Please, continue to reach out to the SBDC for direct assistance for your small business. We are here now and remain committed to doing all we can as we face this challenge together.

We are monitoring developments at the State and Federal levels regarding relief programs for small businesses affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus). We will post information as we have it. ■