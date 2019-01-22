Credit for hiring recovering addicts included in budget proposal

× Expand File photo The Recovery in Jobs Act has been included in the governor’s executive budget proposal.

PLATTSBURGH | The Recovery in Jobs Act has been included in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $175 billion 2019-20 budget proposal.

If enacted, the Recovery in Jobs Act would open up a new tax credit for businesses who hire recovering addicts from state-certified rehabilitation facilities.

Businesses would be allowed to claim a credit of up to $2,000 for every employee they hire.

“Essential to recovery is establishing a ‘normal’ life, having a purpose and being productive,” said state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) in a statement. “A job is critical for many of those on the path to physical and emotional well-being. The goal of this legislation is to incentivize employees to consider and, hopefully, hire someone whom may otherwise be overlooked.”

Both Little and state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) lobbied last year for the Recovery in Jobs Act to be included in the executive budget proposal, and a letter writing campaign to support the effort was spurred by local advocacy group SPARCC (Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County).

“The Recovery in Jobs Act initiative is something Assemblyman Jones and I had pushed in the months leading up to the executive budget,” Little said. “So, I am very pleased the language is there, which really increases the likelihood it will be part of the final budget.”

Jones introduced the Recovery in Jobs Act in the Assembly in December 2017, and Little introduced a companion bill in the Senate last January.

“Addiction has devastated communities in the North Country and across the state,” Jones said in a statement. “Recovery is often a long and difficult road, and having support can make all the difference.

The legislation passed the Senate last May, but failed to pass the Assembly before the session adjourned in June.

The tax credit is part of an overarching agenda to combat the opioid epidemic in the state.

In 2017, 3,224 people in New York state passed away after overdosing on opioids, according to the governor’s budget proposal — that’s a 200 percent increase in opioid-related deaths since 2010.

“This tax credit is designed to encourage and accelerate growth across the state while also creating a recovery-oriented culture in businesses and local communities,” the governor’s budget book reads. “New York will continue to lead the nation by implementing a first-of-its-kid tax credit, for up to $2,000 per employee for New York businesses that hire individuals in recovery and that are willing to support and encourage their continued recovery.”

Other initiatives included in the budget proposal include a bill to increase access to Buprenorphine, a narcotic used in the addiction rehabilitation process, and Naloxone, an overdose reversal drug; and direct funding toward the creation of a “prevention blueprint” for anti-drug education in local schools.

“Governor Cuomo and his administration have been very supportive of the community’s efforts to increase the availability of addiction services in the North Country as we saw with the wonderful news of the opening of Champlain Valley Family Center Recovery Campus,” said Little.

“Progress is being made, and I am hopeful the outcomes for those struggling with addiction will improve as a result.”

FUNDING BOLSTERS LOCAL REHAB

The state allocated more than $200 million in last year’s budget to combating the opioid epidemic. Millions of dollars was funneled into prevention, recovery and drug treatment services.

A new in-patient drug rehabilitation facility, the first of its kind in Clinton County, opened in Schuyler Falls last year with help from $3.5 million in funding from the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. It’ll also be sustained through $720,000 in annual funding from the state.

Jones also secured $20,000 for Champlain Valley Family Services to support SPARCC, and a total of $17,500 was allocated in the 2017-18 budget to help fund a program designed to bring substance abuse councilors into the Clinton County Jail.

A local businessman is also planning to open the MHAB Project, a new transitional housing, lifeskills and rehabilitation campus, in Plattsburgh.

Michael Carpenter, the businessman, hailed the latest update on the Recovery in Jobs Act in a statement.

“As a member of the business community, we recognize the importance of being a part of the solution to the addiction crisis,” said Carpenter, who also serves as the CEO of Northeast Group. “This tax credit will help us, help those who need help the most.

“I applaud Assemblyman Jones and Senator Little for their leadership and advocacy for this provision’s inclusion in the executive budget proposal.”