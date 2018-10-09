Crowd crams Wbg. before dawn for ‘World’s Largest’ sale

× 1 of 2 Expand Bargain hunters gaze at potential purchases as they walk along the streets of Warrensburg early morning Sept. 29, the first day of Warrensburg’s annual World’s Largest Garage Sale weekend. Photo by Thom Randall × 2 of 2 Expand Early morning on Sept. 29 during the first day of Warrensburg’s annual World Largest Garage Sale, local resident Stephen Danna shares a conversation with bargain browsers (left to right): Maura Kelly-Yuoh, Molly Weckesser and Grace Weckesser. The Weckessers’ grandmother lives in Johnsburg. Photo by Thom Randall Prev Next

WARRENSBURG | Two hours before sunrise, John Mantas of Schenectady fired up seven fryers and three giant grills in his food booth beside a sidewalk on upper Main Street.

By the light of bare bulbs hanging overhead, Mantas started grilling up slabs of bacon for breakfast sandwiches that hundreds of people would soon be buying.

Beginning in an hour or so on Sept. 29, tens of thousands of people would be crowding into Warrensburg for the first day of renowned annual World’s Largest Garage Sale.

Mantas, a vendor at the event for 15 years, would for the next two days be serving up his specialties: Angus burgers, chicken tenders, blooming onions, and strawberry lemonade.

“The grills are hot, the ovens are on, the Fryolaters are fryin’ — We’re ready to go,” he said.

Across the street, Dave Masten of Johnsburg began unloading — by the dim light of a distant streetlight — a huge cargo trailer crammed with items he salvaged from estate clean-outs.

Under the black skies, he arranged his used goods along 100-feet stretch of Main St. — an aged shop vac, a vintage enameled metal kitchen chair, a mission-style sofa, early 1950s Thermos bottles, rusty mid-century golf clubs, a Harley motorcycle transmission, four antique fishing spears, and a gooseneck doctor’s lamp that resembled a prop from the 1931 Frankenstein movie.

“Everything’s a bargain,” Masten said. “When the sale ends, I’m leaving whatever I don’t sell at the curb for people to take away for free,” he said.

Behind a local bank, Jill Norray was rolling out a slab of dough — slathering it with cinnamon sugar — in her cottage-on-wheels. Soon, she’d be Norray serving up cinnamon buns with coffee, although their signature products were chocolate-chip cookies and bourbon barrel-aged honey.

She said she and her husband Tim, who was firing up an oven, were first-time vendors at the Great Sale.

“We;re super-excited,” she said. “Everybody says this is a great event —and we can’t wait to see the crowds.”

Before dawn on Third St., Jennifer Thiel and her husband Richard had household goods spread out on blankets. By 6:15 a.m., they had their first sale, a BB gun.

“It’s a good location here,” Jennifer said after she sold a translucent plastic faux milk crate.

Swarms of people walked past, as their son Christopher modeled a hat with a stuffed shark head on it, followed by a cartoonish chipmunk hat.

“Our school had their Funny Hat days, so that’s why we bought them years ago,” she said, “We’re moving in a few weeks, so were trying to get rid of stuff.”

A 69-year-old man named Paul from Waterford who had slept in his nearby conversion van rode by on a dirt bike he planned to sell. Since 3:30 a.m., he had been roving around Warrensburg, finding goods to buy from other vendors to re-sell. One of his prized finds was a set of 1920 boxing gloves he bought from a Hackensack Ave. homeowner. He said his “picking” and re-selling was susceptible to ever-changing whims of the public.

“It’s ‘hit and miss’ — Every year it changes, from Depression glass to Beanie Babies or matchboxes to a roll of toilet paper with some guy’s signature on it,” he said.

A vendor at the Warrensburg sale for 20 years, Paul said he was impressed by an array of Haywood-Wakefield mid-century maple furniture he saw up street — pieces which can sell online for $1,000 to $4,000 each. “It’s precious,” he said of the high-end furniture. “But I don’t think he’s asking more than $100 for the set.”

Antique and classic furniture, he continued, has lost most all its value with millennials, who prefer experiences over furnishings, he said.

By 7:45 a.m., crowds swarmed over Main Street sidewalks. On the lawn of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, retired art teacher Delores Coan of Connecticut and her partner Gary Ansler sold an eclectic array of collectibles, as they have from the same spot for 15 years.

Their collection included leather luggage from the 1930s, a doughnut shaped 1970-vintage lemon-colored pushbutton telephone, and a “tramp-art” pedestal-shaped candy dish constructed with hundreds of chromed thumbtacks and mirrors.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Coan said, noting that the “World’s Largest” was their favorite show of all.

“We love it — It’s fall, it’s brisk, and everybody is in a good mood each year, even if its raining,” Coan said. “It’s festive, it’s fun, and folks are out for a good time.”

Jodi Bennett of South Glens Falls walked by Coan’s artfully arranged goods, pulling a folding wagon bearing a nearly new golf bag, which she had bought for $5 — to hold her father’s fishing rods.

“One person’s junk is another’s treasure,” she said.

Nearby on Library Avenue, Stephen Danna, a local college dean, was out in front of his home, selling a Cadillac-grade tackle box, a high-end bird feeder guaranteed to confound squirrels, and a new toilet seat.

Danna’s in-laws and his wife Laura sat in a row of lawn chairs perched above the sidewalk. His brother-in-law had just sold reproductions of Chinese coins. His wife Laura had earlier sold a therapeutic cone-shaped collar for dogs.

Years ago, Danna and his family would invite up to 20 relatives to visit during World’s Largest Garage Sale. He said he had fond memories of sharing the event with his father and mother, Carl and Mary Danna.

“This weekend is a matter of nostalgia and memories,” he said. “It’s not quite Thanksgiving, but it is a very special time of year for us.”