Crown Point adds another Eagle Scout

CROWN POINT | Crown Point may make it into the Guinness World Records for having two Boy Scouts graduate to Eagle Scout - an anomaly - this year. It’s an anomaly because out of all the young men eligible to receive Eagle rank in the country, only about 4-6 percent ever get to claim the status, and Crown Point gets to claim two this year.

Crown Point Adds another Eagle

Noah Peters, of Crown Point, is currently attending his freshman year at SUNY Canton, majoring in psychology. His hopes are to move into law enforcement in the future. He’s also an Eagle Scout with Troop 70 of the Crown Point area.

Over the summer, Peters obtained the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America organization. Reaching Eagle status is not an easy feat.

To receive Eagle rank, a scout must achieve 21 merit badges and embody the “Scout Spirit” and follow several guidelines of Boy Scout oath, law, service, and leadership. In addition to the merit badges, to become an Eagle, one must complete an extensive service project; formulated, managed, and led by the scout. The service project is reviewed by the BSA to determine its worthiness.

“It took a lot of years of work, many outings and camping trips, several things we did for the community,” said Peters, “I learned a lot about how to be helpful to my community. We learned leadership skills, how to have positive social interactions, and how to self-motivate.”

Throughout his scouting career, Peters played many roles including: Bugler, Scribe and Patrol Leader.

To become an Eagle Scout requires many years of devotion, dedication, and several late nights, as was Peters’ case. He was involved in his school athletics and music programs. Combining all his extracurricular activities, Peters often spent later hours of the day completing homework. For some young men, this may have created the perfect storm to give up something. However, Peters continued to persevere.

He claims that his friendly competition with Eagle Scout counterpart and friend, Alex Russell, led them both to reach the Eagle rank.

“I want to give a big thanks to Alex for sticking through to the end, it wasn’t easy,” said Peters.

Scout Project

Each Eagle has to complete a final project that is reviewed thoroughly for merit before he can gain the rank.

Noah Peters’ project was to revive an unkempt cemetery. He worked extensively to bring back the Wolcott Cemetery, off of Lake Road in Crown Point, to a more presentable state. The cemetery dates back to the 1700 or 1800s time frame, had been falling into disarray, and was nearly in shambles. Peters cleared trees with the help of Dedrick’s Tree Service, mended broken headstones, cleaned the headstones for better legibility, and up kept the grounds. It took many hours of dedicated service to get the cemetery back into order.

The young man is very humble about his accomplishments and feels that he owes thanks to those that helped him along the way.

“I also want to thank my parents, Brad and Tara Peters, for supporting me the whole time and Gene Staubitz for encouraging me to shoot for the Eagle rank. I also couldn’t have made it through without Steve Mildon, Troop 70, Mr. Hall, Mr. Johnson, Sandy and Mark Hinds, Bruce Burns, and Dedrick’s Tree Service,” finished Peters. ■