Crown Point Central gets into Harvard

Photo by Tim Rowland Crown Point Superintendent Shari Brannock and Principal Tara Celotti are working on a program to address rural-school problems.

CROWN POINT | Crown Point, like many rural school systems, has had success getting its students into college. The problem is keeping them there.

For some the trouble may be financial, for others it may be social — going from a small, supportive community into a large, competitive environment can be daunting. Some are the first in their families to go to college and do not have a tradition of collegiate success or a parent who has been to college and can offer guidance.

“Once they leave here we haven’t had the mechanism for tracking them,” Crown Point Principal Tara Celotti said. “That’s the next layer for everybody.”

To try to solve this problem, along with instances of chronic absenteeism. Crown Point has been selected as one of 50 rural schools to participate in a Harvard University program to improve rural education.

The five-year program comes under the auspices of the National Center for Rural Education Research Networks (NCRERN), an initiative of the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard. Funded by the Institute of Education Sciences at the U.S. Department of Education, districts will have the opportunity to apply the Proving Ground model of evidence-based improvement to address chronic absenteeism, college readiness and college enrollment.

Crown Point Superintendent Shari Brannock said between 60 percent and 90 percent of the system’s students go to college, but indications are that many don’t stay.

“We’ve gotten them there, but we’re not keeping them there,” she said. “If we can change that it will give them a bigger and brighter future.”

School systems stress the importance of getting into college, but once they are accepted it’s almost as if they think the goal has been achieved and they lose focus, Celotti said. Schools want to stress that graduating is every bit as important as getting there.

The program also seeks to find solutions for chronic absenteeism. Crown Point was invited to participate in the program because it has demonstrated clear goals and has been adept at using data programs to reach them.

Under this initiative, NCRERN will produce tools for identifying students most at risk for absenteeism and being unprepared for college as well as offer management resources designed to guide rural schools in addressing chronic absenteeism, college readiness and college enrollment.

“The districts selected to be part of the National Center for Rural Education Research Network deserve congratulations,” Capital Region BOCES District Superintendent Anita Murphy said in a statement. “Their selection represents a uniquely valuable opportunity for them to bring the power of evidence and the Proving Ground improvement model to bear on some of the most pressing issues facing rural districts.”

The 50 selected schools are in New York and Ohio.

“Our district hopes not only to learn from other rural districts but to share with them ideas for promising evidenced-based practices we have found success with,” Brannock said. “We look forward to this opportunity for our district.”