Crown Point hosts career fair

CROWN POINT | Woody Allen said that 80 percent of life is just showing up, and increasingly that is true of the job market as well.

“What (employers) want is someone who is reliable, someone who is dependable and someone who is not snapchatting in the middle of shift,” keynote speaker Michele Friedman told a gathering of 200 Essex County students attending a career fair Friday at Crown Point Central School.

Students had a chance to visit with representatives of about 35 colleges and companies as they thought about life after high school.

Nattily dressed Dylan James, 17, said he plans a career in IT and was looking forward to the chance to do some networking.

Seventh grader Riley Greenan, meanwhile, said she still has some time to work out the details, but she’s hoping to become a veterinarian.

Friedman, director of career and technical education at CV-TEC, urged students to consider their individuality when thinking about their future.

“There’s only one you, and that’s your power,” she said.

Some people are fortunate to have clarity about their careers, but others don’t — which is OK.

“Some of you are still trying to find out what defines you,” she said. “Give yourself a chance, the answers will come.”

Instead of fitting a career to a person, it’s best to fit the person to the career, she said, asking students to consider “what sets you on fire.”

Someone with a passion for music, for example, might not become a star recording artist, but there are still many careers in the musical field.

Whatever the career, Friedman said clothes, attentiveness and eye contact often matter as much as credentials.

“It’s not just about a skill set, you guys, it’s about how you interact with people,” she said.

Students got practice by shaking hands, introducing themselves and working on their confidence during the day as they went from table to table talking with representatives of schools and businesses.

Stressing a solid work ethic, Friedman said she talks to representatives of many companies, and “nine out of 10 tell me they can’t find dependable, reliable people who can work as a team and whom they can train,” she said.

That means changing some habits for those looking for a good job.

For someone in the healthcare industry, for example, pulling out a cell phone and checking social media might be a fireable offense.

Other times it can be as simple as resisting the urge to go back to sleep and showing up to work when expected.