Crown Point readies for Relay

Last year's Relay for Life in Crown Point raised money for cancer research. This year's Relay is Sept. 21.

CROWN POINT | When you’re standing next to someone at a checkout line, said Mary Cunningham, you never know — maybe that person is a cancer survivor, someone who has benefited from cancer research at the grass roots level.

Cunningham is coordinator of the annual Relay for Life that will be held at the Crown Point Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s a relay that revels in its size, which may be the smallest in the region. “Our relay may be small, but our hope is big,” she said. “We’re here to celebrate the survivors, give hope to those who are suffering and remember those who have been lost.”

Teams, and there is still to form one, walk laps in the park to raise money for research. This year, 25 percent of the donations raised will go to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Burlington, Vermont, a program that provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers.

This year’s theme is Rockin’ for Research. After opening ceremonies, there will be special laps for survivors and caregivers of “anyone who has heard the word cancer in their lives,” Cunningham said, at 3:30 p.m.; a Herp Lap at 4:30 p.m. for military, veterans and first responders; and a Fight Back ceremony from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m. there will be an auction of baked goods; contributions of baked items will be appreciated, Cunningham said.

At 7 p.m. there will be storytelling and a Bubble Lap for kids blowing bubbles. That will be followed by a luminary ceremony for remembering those who have been lost and those who are fighting now. The closing ceremony will be at 9 p.m., with an announcement of how much money has been raised.

Other events include Cruising for a Cure, a motorcycle ride beginning at noon, with registration $20 a bike and $10 per rider; a pulled pork barbecue from Lightning Lardys BBQ, line dancing by Gunning Dance Studio, a basket raffle (contributions of baskets are still welcome); and karaoke.

Veteran’s Memorial Park is located at 2063 Creek Rd. in Crown Point. Registration for the relay is online at relayforlife.org/crownpointny and those wishing to help in other ways can call Cunningham at 518-586-6912.