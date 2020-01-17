Cuomo’s 2020 budget adds tax cuts for small business, small farms

× Expand Photo by Darren McGee, Office of the Governor Governor Andrew Cuomo - 2020 State of the State Address Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his 2020 State of the State Address to the Legislature last week. A rigorous plan to build climate resiliency in New York includes a $3 billion Restore Mother Nature Bond Act that would have to be approved by voters in November.

ELIZABETHTOWN | In his State of the State and Executive Budget address last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined several measures to small business cut taxes.

“The state now enjoys its lowest corporate income tax rate since 1967 at 6.5 percent,” his budget plan says.

“The state also has its lowest manufacturers’ tax rate since 1917, helping to ensure that New York businesses remain competitive, fueling the private sector innovation and investment that lead to job growth.”

To sustain economic growth, Cuomo wants to cut tax rates for small corporate taxpayers.

Specifically, the Executive Budget wants to:

Reduce tax rates for companies with less than 100 employees and less than $390,000 in income from 6.5 percent to 4 percent, a measure that would affect an estimated 36,000 taxpayers.

with less than 100 employees and less than $390,000 in income from 6.5 percent to 4 percent, a measure that would affect an estimated 36,000 taxpayers. Triple the current Income Exclusion for farmers and sole proprietors: Current tax law allows sole proprietors and farmers who file under the Personal Income Tax and have less than $250,000 in net business income or net farm income to reduce their Adjusted Gross Income by five percent of such income. The Governor proposes to triple this benefit.

Current tax law allows sole proprietors and farmers who file under the Personal Income Tax and have less than $250,000 in net business income or net farm income to reduce their Adjusted Gross Income by five percent of such income. The Governor proposes to triple this benefit. Make the Investment Tax Credit Refundable for Farmers: Current law allows Investment Tax Credit (ITC) refunds only for new businesses. Cuomo’s new plan would make the ITC refundable for taxpayers whose primary source of income is from farming operations.

Current law allows Investment Tax Credit (ITC) refunds only for new businesses. Cuomo’s new plan would make the ITC refundable for taxpayers whose primary source of income is from farming operations. Repeal the penalty on small businesses for underpayment of estimated taxes: New York S corporations currently have to make estimated tax payments if they believe their tax will exceed $1,000 and are subject to an “underpayment of tax” penalty. Out of 400,000 New York S corporations, only 15,000 are required to make these payments. Cuomo’s plan would eliminate this penalty.

New York S corporations currently have to make estimated tax payments if they believe their tax will exceed $1,000 and are subject to an “underpayment of tax” penalty. Out of 400,000 New York S corporations, only 15,000 are required to make these payments. Cuomo’s plan would eliminate this penalty. Cut middle-class taxes: 2020 is the third year of Cuomo’s multi-year tax cuts, enacted in 2016. Income tax rates will drop from 6.85 percent to 6.09 percent for taxpayers in the $40,000 to $150,000 income bracket; and to 6.41 percent for the $150,000 to $300,000 income bracket. The cuts are expected to save New Yorker taxpayers over $1.8 billion this year.

2020 is the third year of Cuomo’s multi-year tax cuts, enacted in 2016. Income tax rates will drop from 6.85 percent to 6.09 percent for taxpayers in the $40,000 to $150,000 income bracket; and to 6.41 percent for the $150,000 to $300,000 income bracket. The cuts are expected to save New Yorker taxpayers over $1.8 billion this year. Access to the Earned Income Credit, enacting legislation to allow the state to issue checks to eligible taxpayers for EITC, even if they do not claim it on tax returns and without the need to file an amended return.

KUDOS FOR TAX CUTS

Small business tax cuts drew hearty praise from the National Federation of Independent Business, a non-profit association with more than 10,000 members in New York.

State Director Greg Biryla said, “The governor’s proposal to reduce the tax rate from 6.5 percent to 4 percent for qualified small businesses and expand existing tax exemptions for sole proprietors and small farms will create homegrown economic expansion.”

NFIB has long advocated for small business tax relief, and now is the time to deliver, he said.

At the New York Farm Bureau, President David Fisher pointed to challenges ahead as farm families look to rebound following years of low commodity prices, extreme weather events, trade barriers, and mounting regulations.

“Fortunately, Governor Cuomo is proposing significant tax cuts in his State of the State that are priorities of New York Farm Bureau,” Fisher said.

“These include tripling the Current Income Exclusion for farmers who file under the personal income tax... (and making) the Investment Tax Credit refundable for taxpayers whose primary source of income is from farming operations.” ■

SEN. LITTLE HONORED

× Expand Photo Darren McGee-Office of the Governor Cuomo-state-of-state-w-betty-little State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) listened as Gov. Andrew Cuomo presented State of the State remarks last week. Part of the 2020 plan would cut small business taxes from 6.5 to 4 percent for companies with less than 100 employees. Photo by Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) has long championed tax cuts for small business and farms, working to balance tax cuts against state investment in rural infrastructure.

Cuomo’s budget announcement marked the start of her last legislative session, as she plans to retire at the end of the year.

In his State of the State, Cuomo recognized the North Country senator for her decades of service.

“Senator Betty Little - a schoolteacher who answered the call to public service over 30 years ago with principle, decency and compassion, that’s what Betty Little is all about. The longest-serving female Republican Senator ever - 18 years. Working across the aisle, Senator Little has accomplished more for the North Country than has been done in many decades. Betty Little will be missed by everyone, myself included.”

After the address, Little said she was very touched Cuomo recognized her public service in his remarks.

“Here in our region, my concern is sustainability. We need more full-time residents and the jobs and economic opportunity that makes that possible. Ecological protection is important, but I really want to emphasize economic prosperity. Investments in broadband must continue and we need to expand cell service for safety and for the economy. We need to continue investing in water and sewer infrastructure, keeping our lakes and rivers clean and ensuring our schools and hospitals have the funding they need.”

The 2020 State Budget will be a challenge given the $6 billion deficit, Little said.

“Tough decisions will need to be made. What I will fight against is any region of the state being unfairly targeted by cuts. Tough choices need to be as fair as possible. And, addressing the financial challenges we face on the state level cannot come at the expense of local governments and property taxpayers with more unfunded mandates.” ■