Cuomo budgets $14 million to rebuild lodge at Whiteface

× Expand Photo/Office of NYS Governor New Mid-Station Lodge Initial renderings of the proposed new Mid-Station Lodge indicate architectural design reminiscent of an Adirondack Great Camp lodge. If approved by state lawmakers, the $14 million project would include natural elements such as Adirondack timber and custom stonework. Large insulated windows would allow for maximum light while framing picturesque views of Whiteface Mountain and its trails with skiers and riders coming and going.

WILMINGTON | Emerging from public discourse, Gov. Andrew Cuomo last Saturday put a $14 million line-item in the Governor’s Executive Budget to wholly rebuild the Mid-Station Lodge, which was destroyed by fire at Whiteface.

The announcement was the 26th priority item announced ahead of formal Executive Budget presentation.

Cuomo’s proposal suggests a 10,000-square-foot lodge somewhat like the original. It would provide food, beverages and a place for skiers, riders, friends and families to meet up in a large dining area with multiple seating spaces and full restroom amenities.

“As the North Country and New York State continue to set historic tourism records, Whiteface Mountain and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) are leading the way,” Cuomo said in announcing the budget item.

“Rebuilding the Mid-Station Lodge will ensure that the resort continues to deliver a world-class experience as one of the most successful destinations in the ski industry.”

COMMUNITY INPUT

Mid-Station occupied a central point on the mountain where trails intersect above the Mixing Bowl, below the summit chair, the lift to Wilmington Trail and intermediate trails that wind toward the main lodge.

Built in 1960, the historic lodge caught fire around 9 p.m. on Nov. 30 and despite the efforts of several fire departments, it was destroyed.

The leadership team at ORDA has been asking skiers and riders what they would like to see in its place.

Whiteface guests have weighed in via social media and while at the mountain, most saying the mid-mountain stop was an integral part of their skiing or riding experience.

“What we heard covered the whole gamut, everything from ‘don’t change a thing,’ to ‘make it a venue with a hot tub on the roof,’” ORDA Vice President of Marketing and Sales Scott Christiansen told the Sun.

“The biggest thing we heard was definitely that ‘we need someplace to get food, take a break, meet up.’ We were told ‘make it part of the family,’ part of the Adirondacks, ‘someplace you’d want to come home to.’ We heard clearly that Mid-Station Lodge was a very important piece of the resort. Without it, it’s not the same experience. And we started to produce renderings of what it might look like.”

Architectural drawings were released with Cuomo’s announcement and show a rustic lodge with large glass windows and a wide deck.

The previous lodge serviced approximately 300,000 to 400,000 visits per season, and, with the new design, Cuomo said, revenue and visitation are expected to increase.

TIMELINE PENDS BUDGET APPROVAL

If the $14 million Mid-Station Lodge budget item is approved by lawmakers on or before April 1, phase one could be built by next ski season, according to state officials.

A second phase of construction would complete Mid-Station Lodge by October 2021.

Reconstruction would keep Mid-Station’s strategic spot in the middle of the mountain.

And ORDA is going to continue to gather input.

“There’s not a comment that comes into us that we don’t read and digest. We want people to be involved. But everyone needs to know: we can’t put a hot tub on the roof.”

The state’s fire investigation has closed, Christiansen said, and investigators ruled the cause of the fire “undetermined.”

The property was insured.

Built in August 1960 for $170,000, the original lodge was designed in a “Swiss Modern” style and dedicated in February 1961 to Whiteface General Manager Arthur Draper, who served as a medic in the 10th Mountain Division. His legacy stands historic in early ski resort development in New York State and the Northeast. ■