Cuomo directs 90-day mortgage relief program in New York State

ELIZABETHTOWN | Gov. Andrew Cuomo took more action Thursday to relieve both fiscal stress on homeowners and to strengthen the social distancing directives in New York State.

He ordered implementation of a 90-day mortgage relief program to people impacted by novel coronavirus and the ongoing pandemic.

"People are under tremendous economic pressure because of coronavirus," Cuomo said in a statement.

"The directive includes waiving mortgage payments based on financial hardship."

In addition, it orders no negative reporting to credit bureaus; sets a race period for loan modification; waives late payment fees or online payment fees and postpones or suspends foreclosures.

"We will also instruct state-chartered banks to waive ATM fees, late fees, overdraft fees and fees for credits cards to help lessen the financial hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic on New Yorkers," Cuomo said.

Mortgage and foreclosure relief is being managed through the state Department of Financial Services.

Cuomo also signed an executive order mandating businesses to decrease in-office workforce by 75 percent. This is a change up from a prior order pushing in-office workerforce reduction to 50 percent and an urgent call for companies to make provision for employees to work from home.

Exemptions to the workforce mandate will be made for essential service industries, including shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions, and other industries critical to the supply chain.

The directive came on Thursday morning as Cuomo confirmed 1,769 new coronavirus cases in New York State, which brings the statewide total to 4,152, including new cases in 30 counties

"We know what we have to do to contain the spread of this virus - reduce density and person to person contact - and based on new facts we are getting every day, we're taking further steps to keep more New Yorkers at home while keeping essential services running," Cuomo said.

"At the same time, we know there is going to be an economic impact across the state and we are taking new actions to support the thousands of New Yorkers and small businesses who are suffering. It's going to be hard, it's going to be disruptive, but we will get through this together."

