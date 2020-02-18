Cuomo, Little share strategy for growth

× Expand Photo by Darren McGee, Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Cuomo-and-little-standing-ovation U.S. Sen. Betty Little with Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the two shared common ground and methods they’ve used to achieve economic growth in the North Country.

SARANAC LAKE | New York’s newly launched winter tourism “push” is part of continued investment throughout the North Country; it’s a “push” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he believes is and will pay dividends long term.

Over 13 million people visited the North Country in 2018, he said, a figure up 21.6 percent since 2011. The added visits reflect a direct spending increase of more than 23 percent to $1.26 billion, according to data from SUNY Potsdam.

INVESTING IN THE NORTH COUNTRY

Since taking office in 2011, Cuomo said New York has invested over $5 billion in the North Country, supporting infrastructure, tourism, priority projects, international commerce, and economic development.

He agrees that it’s a substantial contribution to the local economy.

“It’s $5 billion which is a lot of money, but I say to the legislators every year and to the people of this state, it’s an investment,” the governor told a standing-room-only crowd gathered at the Hotel Saranac on Sunday.

“We’re not taking $5 billion and throwing it out the window. We’re investing it in economic development and it will pay dividends and it has.”

Cuomo outlined several key strategies put in place to support growth in the North County, through Regional Economic Development Council programs and infrastructure updates, including $240 million currently being spent to modernize Olympic Regional Development Authority ski, skate, bobsled and ski jumping venues.

Another $1.2 million is set aside to fund hiking shuttles to help end the bottleneck on travel corridors around the High Peaks.

“If you want to be current,” Cuomo said, “you have to modernize.”

DRIVEN BY LOCAL LEADERSHIP

Photos by Darren McGee Cuomo--presentation-Sen.-Little-remarks U.S. Sen. Betty Little welcomes guests to a standing-room-only presentation to bolster winter tourism in the North Country. She thanked Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his attention to the rural, regional needs that had been long overlooked in Albany.

The impetus came from local leaders, he said, crediting U.S. Sen. Betty Little for her tireless work.

The senator, from Queensbury, is retiring at the end of this year.

“You have a tremendous advocate in Sen. Betty Little. You have local officials and people who just are the best we have...and you know that if you invest with them it will pay dividends, and therefore I feel good on behalf of people of the entire state saying we’re going to invest in the North Country.”

Cuomo said Little helped shift the focus in Albany in the nine years they’ve worked together.

“There was a feeling in the North Country that they were almost forgotten by Albany. It was all about New York City and downstate and the North Country never got its fair due.

“That was true in many ways,” Cuomo said.

“The North Country had greater needs and the state was not as attentive as it should have been for many, many years. And that’s why I’m so proud of being able to say we’ve done more than any administration in history, because we have, because the North Country needed it. And it went on for too long.”

MAKE IT WORK

Cuomo praised U.S. Sen. Betty Little for her unfailing effort, tireless energy and excellent communication skills.

Sen. Little attended the announcement Sunday and gave the opening remarks.

Both lawmakers said their work together has achieved success.

“The energy in this area continues to grow,” Little said. “I give the governor credit for that.”

She said Cuomo’s Regional Economic Development Council system has proven responsive to unique priorities set in different areas of the state.

“This hotel is an example,” Little noted.

“The hotel going up down the road is another example.

“Because I’m not running for election, I have a lot of freedom,” Little said aside, rousing a round of laughs.

“We have seen growth since day one (of Cuomo’s tenure) ... I just want to say thank you. You’ve raised tourism to an economic level it wasn’t at before. Thank you for your friendship.”

Cuomo fanned the common spark that both agree benefits economic growth here.

“You make it work,” he said.

“We’re in this paralysis (across the country). But Senator Little is a Republican, I am a Democrat. That doesn’t mean we don’t want the same thing. And it doesn’t mean we don’t have the same values. And it doesn’t mean one of us is wrong, or one of us is bad and one of us is good.

“It means we want to have a discussion and a dialogue about how to achieve the things we all want to achieve. And maybe I’m not all right all the time,” Cuomo said, drawing laughter.

“Maybe there’s a possibility that Betty is not 100 percent right all of the time. And of course that’s the truth. Because that’s humanity. None of us are always right, none of us are always wrong. Well, why can’t you just talk? Why can’t you just figure it out? Why can’t you just put aside the partisanship and put aside the politics and figure out how to make it work?”

As he thanked Sen. Little, she stepped back up to the podium.

Their comments drew a standing ovation.

“She rose above all the negativity and she rose above all the easy politics, which is so easy to demonize and criticize,” Cuomo said.

“Betty, what you have done for the North Country, no one else could have done. On behalf of everyone in this room, we thank you, we love you and we’re going to miss you. God bless you. Thank you all very much.”

Many local officials attended the special winter tourism announcement on Sunday, including mayors from Saranac Lake, Clyde Rabidoux; Plattsburgh, Colin Read; Lake Placid, Craig Randall; North Country/Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas; Tupper Lake Supervisor Patricia Littlefield; ROOST President and CEO James B. McKenna; and several Olympians, including famed skater Paul Wylie. ■