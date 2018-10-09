Cuomo signs bill banning freestanding mausoleums

× Repair work at the Whispering Maples mausoleum properties in Plattsburgh, pictured above, and Ellenburg are nearly completed. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH | Legislation to ban the construction of freestanding mausoleums statewide has been signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) and state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) drafted the bill banning mausoleums and columbariums following the deterioration and abandonment of two mausoleums and a crematory in Plattsburgh and Ellenburg.

Following a prolonged period of decline in which the sites fell into structural disrepair, the state declared the facilities abandoned in 2015 and placed them under temporary state receivership.

The towns are scheduled to assume operations on Jan. 1.

“The condition of these mausoleums was appalling,” said Little in a statement. “It was a disgrace for those interred and heartbreaking for the families of loved ones.”

The lawmakers said the new law will protect taxpayers and municipalities, “as well as better ensure that those who have passed away and their families will not have to endure a similar indignity.”

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Work at the facility included the installation of new flooring and ventilation system.

Photo by Pete DeMola Repair work at Whispering Maples on Tom Miller Road in Plattsburgh included the completion of the back wall of the facility, which remained uncompleted for decades.

$2 MILLION PRICE TAG

Estimates for state-funded repairs at the sites — including roof repair in Ellenburg and wall and floor refurbishment in Plattsburgh — are at least $1.8 million, according to the state-appointed receiver who has overseen the rehabilitation process.

Last year’s state budget earmarked $2 million for the repairs through the state Division of Cemeteries, the largest known award for cemetery abandonment funds in the history of the program.

Little also secured $300,000 to ensure maintenance as part of a replenished perpetual care fund.

Repairs began last September.

“The Plattsburgh facility is approximately 90 percent done with several items that still require minor completion,” said Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman.

A visit to the Plattsburgh location last weekend revealed marked improvements:

The exterior walls, once weathered plywood, have been completed with a ocher-colored stucco; the interior stained carpet ripped up and replaced with tile, and the odorous smell dissipated as a result of a new ventilation system.

Mark Pageau, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, said he hadn’t been to the facilities in years and refused to bring his children as a result of the conditions, which at one point, included fluid leaking from a crypt.

“There was huge wet spots on the rug and the stench was unbearable,” he said.

Pageau praised the scope of the repair work and the state and local officials who secured the funding.

“Now I can finally come to visit my parents,” Pageau said.

The receivership is scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, and the facilities will be turned over to their respective towns the next day.

“We’re extremely appreciative of the advocacy and relationship with Sen. Little and Assemblyman Jones in working with the towns of Plattsburgh and Ellenburg on this project,” Cashman said.

Connie Goedert, the state-appointed receiver, said her office is continuing to facilitate a smooth handover to the localities, including training on how to operate the mausoleum and crematory, each of which will remain functional.

All financial paperwork has been submitted to the state for reimbursement.

“There’s been multiple drawdowns and we’re worked with Connie to get those funds to the receivership,” Cashman said.

DECLARED ABANDONED

Unlike cemeteries with numerous interment options, freestanding facilities expose municipalities to financial hardships if abandoned.

Whispering Maples opened in 1980 and was operated as a nonprofit for nearly four decades.

A portion of the proceeds from each crypt and niche sale was supposed to go to a permanent maintenance fund, and the family-owned business charged thousands for each internment.

But the state Division of Cemeteries determined business had failed to set aside adequate funds to cover the costs of pre-need sales of crypt markers and interment rights.

A state report determined numerous financial irregularities, including an insolvent permanent maintenance fund.

Whispering Maples also failed to repay loans the board of directors withdraw from the fund in 1992.

The outstanding balance for the fund was $212,399 in June 2015.

The Town of Osegatchie in St. Lawrence County faced a similar situation when a mausoleum was abandoned by its former owner.

The town resumed operations earlier this year.

Annual costs to operate the site are about $50,000, including staff and utilities, said Osegatchie Supervisor Alfred Nichols.

At present, the facility is budget neutral and paid for by crypt sales and transfers.

And the town opted to build a crematorium in order to ensure future sustainability, which cost $100,000.

But some state relief might be necessary in the future, Nichols said.

“So far we haven’t used very much money from the town,” Nichols told The Sun. “But in another year, we may have to if we don’t get money from the state to fix this up. We may have use money from our coffers, we don’t know.”

Nichols also noted localities across upstate New York are gradually taking over cemeteries as funds through plot sales dry up.

“There should be money for these towns that take the burden on because it’s just not right we have to do both,” he said.