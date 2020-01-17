Cuomo: State of the State offers $3 billion ‘Restore Mother Nature’ Bond Act

× Expand Photo by Darren McGee, Office of the Governor Governor Andrew Cuomo - 2020 State of the State Address Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his 2020 State of the State Address to the Legislature last week. A rigorous plan to build climate resiliency in New York includes a $3 billion Restore Mother Nature Bond Act that would have to be approved by voters in November.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Gov. Andrew Cuomo released his Executive Budget last week, unveiled entirely at the annual State of the State address.

His plan, Making Progress Happen, outlined priorities, several of which would directly affect rural Adirondack Park communities: combating Climate Change and cutting tax rates for small business.

RESTORE MOTHER NATURE BOND ACT

Cuomo proposed the $3 Billion Restore Mother Nature Bond Act, a measure that would require voter approval on the ballot in November.

Much of the funding looks to protect communities from effects of extreme weather with resiliency planning, flood mitigation projects and habitat restoration, particularly in wetlands.

“By 2030, New Yorkers in every corner of the state will see measurable improvements as a result of resiliency investment and increased or new recreational opportunities,” Cuomo’s plan says.

Steps for a resiliency response funded by the Restore Mother Nature Bond would:

Establish conservation corridors;

Restore up to 10,000 acres of freshwater wetlands, including 5,000 urban wetlands;

Establish riparian buffers and reconnect or replant 10,000 miles of stream habitat;

Restore natural floodplains and upgrade aging dams or remove those that are obsolete;

And upgrade flood control infrastructure, protect critical facilities, and move people and homes out of harm’s way.

BUILD FISHERIES, HALT INVASIVES

The Restore Mother Nature Bond would build what Cuomo envisions as “world-class” fish hatcheries to produce an additional 500,000 trout and salmon; triple walleye fingerling production and establish a hardier strain of brown trout.

At the same time, funding would be used to fight invasive species, in particular, to address harmful algae blooms that poison waterways.

“We must develop a solution to the harmful algal blooms before they destroy our water,” the governor said.

Working with Clarkson University and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Cuomo is looking to design and build emergency response equipment that could mitigate or eliminate Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) in state waterways.

The initiative would include working with farmers and communities to reduce runoff that allows harmful algae to bloom.

“The earth was at a balance. We caused the imbalance,” the governor said.

“The new reality of extreme weather demands a new response. Investing in environmental restoration is essential to New York’s continued economic success.”

REDUCE, RECYCLE, RENEW ENERGY

Mitigation efforts to Restore Mother Nature would also find new ways to reduce pollution and recycle more.

Among a myriad of projects, Cuomo suggests:

Legislation to prohibit the distribution and use of expanded polystyrene (commonly known as Styrofoam) single-use food containers and packaging materials by January 1, 2022.

Expand glass reuse by creating a Center of Glass Innovation at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University. “The center would foster state-of-the-art collaborative research resource for glass producers with space for basic and applied research, space for user facilities, and experimental glass tanks to test new methods of melting and production of new glass composition. It would be the only facility in the nation where such opportunities are available.”

In addition, climate resiliency initiatives look to expand solar, onshore wind and storage capacity by more than 1,000 megawatts and prepare the electric grid for renewable energy sources.

“The state will put together a plan for authorizing and building new transmission capacity to bring clean and renewable power to areas that need additional electricity capacity, “Cuomo’s State-of-the-State program said.

GREEN GROUPS APPLAUD BOND IDEA

In unison, Adirondack environmental groups applauded the Restore Mother Nature Bond Act.

At Protect the Adirondacks, Executive Director Peter Bauer called the $3 billion bond “a decade’s worth of environmental spending in one year of the $300 million annual New York State Environmental Protection Fund.”

Bauer said Protect will advocate for the measure with state lawmakers and also with voters across New York in November 2020.

“Many of these programs will benefit the natural resources of the Forest Preserve and rural communities in the Adirondack Park,” Bauer said.

The Adirondack Council called Cuomo’s bond act an ambitious agenda.

Executive Director William C. Janeway said additional funding to fight invasive species “would help to address the long list of lakes and ponds where harmful algal blooms have occurred and are likely to occur in the near future.”

The $3 billion bond, Janeway said, would provide a significant amount of money to invest in stormwater runoff prevention in rural communities, stream restoration, fisheries restoration, wetland protection and forest preservation.

“It is important for Governor Cuomo to supplement the Environmental Protection Fund, which provides $300 million annually for environmental capital projects, but has not increased since Fiscal Year 2016-17.” ■