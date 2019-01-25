Cuomo, Gillibrand, Stefanik react to end of shutdown

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers comments at Plattsburgh International Airport on Jan. 23, 2017.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | President Trump agreed to reopen the federal government on Friday for three weeks as negotiations continue over his demand for a border wall.

Trump’s move means Congress can now pass spending bills that will reopen the agencies shuttered during the partial shutdown which furloughed 800,000 federal workers for 35 days.

The deal comes when travelers at airports across the region began experiencing major delays on Friday morning as a result of staff shortages at air traffic centers, leading to a sternly worded letter to Trump from Gov. Andrew Cuomo imploring him to make a deal.

“If you do nothing, the situation at our airports will continue to deteriorate and our national security will be further compromised,” Cuomo wrote. “It's time to stop playing political games with the safety of American citizens: reopen the government once and for all.”

Those delays never reached Plattsburgh International Airport, where furloughed Transportation Security Administration workers continued to report for duty.

“Operations at the Plattsburgh International Airport remain unaffected,” Airport Director Christopher Kreig told The Sun on Friday before the agreement was announced.

The compromise plan does not include any of the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for his border wall.

“But if Republicans and Democrats cannot reach agreement on wall money by the February deadline, (Trump) indicated that he was ready to renew the confrontation or declare a national emergency and bypass Congress altogether,” reported the New York Times.

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hoped for “good-faith negotiations” in the coming weeks, according to the Associated Press.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said while Democrats oppose wall funding, he said the parties agree on other ways to secure the border, which “bodes well for coming to an eventual agreement.”

CUOMO MOCKS TRUMP

"Is this what you call the art of the deal?" said Cuomo in a statement. “Federal workers are not political pawns and a shutdown is not a winning negotiating strategy.

“We can't do this again in three weeks."

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who announced a 2020 presidential bid last week, expressed similar sentiments.

"This needless shutdown was never about national security," Gillibrand wrote on Twitter. "It was about playing politics with Americans’ lives for a cruel and empty campaign promise. Let’s open the government and keep it open."

STEFANIK REACTS

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted numerous times to fund the shuttered agencies, as well as voted in favor of the original budget resolution that sparked the impasse in December.

Those bills were not brought to a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“This government shutdown was unnecessary and inexcusable,” said Stefanik in a statement. “I will continue to be a strong voice – with a voting record to back it up – to fund our federal agencies.

“Now, I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make a deal to address the need for border security.”

Stefanik earlier this week urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer to support “common sense” compromise solution proposed by Trump that offered limited protections for so-called Dreamers, or those brought to the country illegally as children, in exchange for $5.7 billion for the wall.

“We must work to end this shutdown immediately & fix our broken immigration system," Stefanik wrote on Twitter.

The lawmaker also co-sponsored legislation designed to prevent future shutdowns by eliminating federal funding gaps that led to the current impasse.

LOCAL EFFORTS

Numerous businesses in the Plattsburgh region have donated food to furloughed border patrol agents who have remained on the job, including the Clinton County Deputy Sheriff’s PBA, who sent 60 pizzas to the U.S. border with Canada earlier this week.

Freihofers has been giving out free bread to impacted federal employees, while Butcher Block announced on Friday a soup and bread giveaway.

Local banks and lending institutions also announced programs to delay mortgage payments.

Meanwhile, local governments began contingency planning for the funding cutoff for Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program, which would have taken effect March 1 following a depletion of available funding.