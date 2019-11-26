Curaleaf unveils new product

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Curaleaf staff Curaleaf staff: Curaleaf has a number of pharmacists and experts that can sit down and discuss what medication would be best for patients. The store has a number of different products that can fit anyone’s needs.

PLATTSBURGH | Curaleaf in Plattsburgh unveiled its latest product last Wednesday, Nov. 20 - raw cannabis flower pods. The ground-up medical marijuana is available for those with a medical marijuana card throughout Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, St. Lawrence and Saratoga counties through Curaleaf’s free delivery system. Not only is the product cheaper than other oral forms Curaleaf sells, but it’s safer than the illicit market cannabis.

“It’s the first time that whole flower is available in New York state,” Assistant Manager Steven Howell said. “It’s regulated and tested through New York state - it’s high-quality medical cannabis.”

The raw cannabis works faster than pills as it rapidly sets into the bloodstream, whereas other oral products take about an hour to two hours to metabolize through the liver for consumers to begin to feel the effects. The raw form is around the same price as street-sold marijuana with 700mg of pure cannabis for $55.

“It’s meant to be vaped, not smoked,” Howell said. “When you’re vaping you are really utilizing the best palliative effects of the cannabis effect, whereas smoking burns away some of the best cannabinoids that are available in the plant.”

The vaping heats up the product to under 400 degrees, the perfect temperature to get all the effects of the plant, according to Howell. When the product is smoked, the carcinogens are burned away with over 1,000 degrees.

Due to recent panic over illicit vaping products, Curaleaf stresses that its products are safe and does not contain any vitamin E, an oil that is used to cut down THC in cartridges. It can cause breathing problems and even death. Curaleaf states that “unlike vaping cannabis-derived from oil, vaping raw cannabis plant does not include excipients.”

Different pains, disorders and more is treated by different products. The store has a variety of cannabis products which different levels of CBD and THC. There are different strains and flowers in oil, pill, food, tablets and lotion form. Curaleaf always has pharmaceutical staff in the store and will talk to customers for a medical marijuana plan.

“We would encourage patients who are using illicit products to please stop in and just see if they qualify to become a medical patient,” pharmacy manager Kirsten Bezio.“It’s eye-opening when you transition to medical cannabis.”

Curaleaf in Plattsburgh is located at 345 Cornelia St. and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To get in touch for questions or to set up an appointment, the Plattsburgh location’s phone number is 518-930-4340. ■