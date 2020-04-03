Curfew, deficit, marina, DRI: Plattsburgh area updates

PLATTSBURGH | A 5-day curfew became the talk of Plattsburgh overnight as city Mayor Colin Read renewed a previously issued Executive Order and local state of emergency—with updates.

Leaving home after hours particularly discouraged

On Tues. April 1, Read announced intentions to establish a curfew from 8pm to 6am, to be considered every five days for renewal, saying residents should only be leaving their homes during this timeframe for essentials such as “sustenance, employment, education, worship, volunteerism and civic engagement, exercise, and caring for family or those who need assistance.”

While the order is mostly voluntary at this point, the mayor is looking to empower city police to monitor residential neighborhoods and city streets, calling out individuals via P.A. systems, not only when in violation of social distancing practices, but also when individuals might be congregating or assembling beyond the 10-person limit.

“We can put more teeth into it if we need to,” said Read.

Curfew began at 8pm on Thurs. April 2, and will be revisited on a five-day basis.

Plea to “stay home” exists ‘round the clock

Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent announcement that public playgrounds in New York City are closed, Read clarified that City of Plattsburgh playgrounds would be adopting a similar policy; the reason being that the city cannot guarantee maintenance of sanitation upkeep on equipment at this time.

Plattsburgh: town and city curfew positions

The generalization of “Plattsburgh” on social media became a concern as residents discussed newly updated city policies.

The Town of Plattsburgh has not declared any sort of curfew at this time. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman took to Facebook, clarifying in a post that he was in continued discussion with the county health department and other agencies, including the governor’s office, and that “no one has suggested this action is needed in the town.”

Read justified the city’s position, saying the city is more densely populated than the town, and therefore in need of more intense measures.

“Essential” city business: marina, $3.5 million budget deficit, DRI projects

The city’s weekly common council meetings continue during the pandemic via Zoom, live-streamed on Youtube for the public to view and comment on both during and ahead of time via email to carlinb@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.

“Everything we do at the council beyond the issue of keeping people alive is probably relatively insignificant at this point—but, nevertheless, we’ll do it,” Read said, opening the Thurs. April 2 meeting.

Marina

The marina was declared “less of a loss to the city to have a third party manage it,” according to Director of Community Engagement Matthew Miller.

One bidder responded to the RFP, and now is in need of application changes due to economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Ira Barbell, Ward 1 Councilor, expressed concern over the pandemic’s timeline and mentioned that the marina would likely not see its typical Canadian clientele should the border restrictions remain through the summer.

Deficit

The council also discussed how to most efficiently and effectively address the city’s estimated $3.5 million budget deficit due to pandemic-related impacts. Regular updates will occur as plans and discussions evolve.

Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI)

Beyond this, Downtown Revitalization projects continue to filter forward with the intent of final approval.

The city is currently waiting to hear from Saratoga Associates, in charge of the arts park project, regarding the firm’s comfort level with virtual business for the time being as the city anticipates a kick-off meeting.

City representatives say there will be plenty of upcoming opportunities for public input down the line; they are optimistic about a return to a semblance of social normalcy before the end of the year.

Miller said the state wants to see money put into the Durkee St. lot “one way or another”, in reference to the long-contested parking lot project plans. Still, he said he suspects the state would move forward with “development of the site” should those current plans surrounding the lot fall through.

No public comments were submitted for discussion prior to the meeting. ■