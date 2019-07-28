Customer appreciation day comes to Champlain

Photo provided The events and activities available to the public will take place throughout the libraries located in the Champlain Telephone service area. The festival-styled events cost nothing and are open to all ages.

CHAMPLAIN | The Champlain Telephone Company will hold its annual Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in conjunction with the Champlain Town-Wide Garage Sale and Champlain Village Fest. The employees of Champlain Telephone have donated gently-used garage sale items and will participate in the townwide sale on that day.

All proceeds from the day will be split evenly between the community libraries located in the Champlain Telephone service area (Champlain, Rouses Point, Mooers and Altona). Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the day for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses.

The festivities will include entertainment, children’s activities and workshops. Local Boy Scouts will be conducting the opening flag ceremony with the singing of the national anthem by “Pitch A Fit” at 10:45 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a performance by North Country Square Dancing. A workshop on streaming video options will be held at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Music will be provided by DJR DJ Service with special guest singer Tracy DeCoste from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be food, a bounce house, face painting, festival-style games for the kids and much more.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be product and service information available and customer service will be open throughout the event. Those interested in more information are encouraged to call the Champlain Telephone Customer Service Department at 518-298-2411.