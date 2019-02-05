Cuts hit Moriah budget

× Expand File Photo A state proposal to cut the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities program could cost the Town of Moriah $74,000 in state funds.

PORT HENRY | Moriah’s already tight town budget could take an unexpected hit under a state proposal to ax a long-standing program known as Aid and Incentives to Municipalities.

Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said he has not been officially notified of the cut, but that if it comes to fruition it could cost the town $74,000.

“I don’t know where that’s going to come from,” he said. “We’ve got a bare bones budget as it is.”

The North Country in total stands to lose $5 million in state revenue, and ostensibly the money would be made up, under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget, with internet sales tax revenue.

Scozzafava says he doesn’t see those numbers adding up to the point where towns can recoup their loss.

“Hopefully both houses (of the assembly) will see how insane this is and restore it,” he said. “It’s something that financially makes no sense.”

Moriah had another hit on its budget in the past year by having to demolish a burned out building on the town’s main street.

An attempt to recoup those damages bogged down in the courts. And because much of the $5.5 million town budget is committed to special funds like fire, sewer and water, there’s little wiggle room in the budget.

“These are funds we have very little control over,” Scozzafava said.

So that will leave town such as Moriah scraping to get by. It’s an increasingly bitter pill, Scozzafava said, because the state is lecturing towns on the need to keep taxes low, while cutting their revenue at the same time.

The state imposes a theoretical 2 percent tax cap on town budgets but doesn’t have any ideas on how that’s to be done, he said. He said the town has been dutifully working to stay under the tax cap, but further cuts make that mission more difficult.

“I don’t understand why the governor would do this to communities that play ball,” he said.

Any decrease in state revenue could potentially have an impact on local taxes. “No matter what way you cut the cheese this is going to have an impact on property taxes,” he said.

“In this community, $74,000 is a lot of money. They don’t understand the significance.”

Scozzafava said the issue will come up at a future board meeting in order to figure out how to proceed.