Cutting trial: Testimony continues as witnesses recount events ahead of fatal shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN | Patrons of the Eagle Club in Moriah described in detail on Thursday what they saw transpire through the late afternoon on April 22, the evening club member Derek "Boomer" Sprague, 44, was shot in the parking lot and killed.

Testimony at Essex County Court entered a second day with recollections from others who sat at the bar and overheard or saw Sprague interact with Cody Cutting, who is facing second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and menacing charges in connection with Sprague's death.

Answering questions became difficult for several who testified, as most told the court they had long-term familiarity with Sprague, many who were members of the Moriah Golf Club with him.

'OBNOXIOUS' BEHAVIOR RECOUNTED

Patti Edwards and husband Thomas Edwards were seated at the end of the bar that afternoon, having stopped into the social club for a drink.

Mrs. Edwards broke into tears as she spoke about what happened when she heard what initially she thought was a BB gun shot or firework explosion.

Asked what she observed of Cutting's behavior that afternoon, she said his foul language was distressing and she was going to leave after finishing one glass of wine.

"Being obnoxious is what I would call it," she said, as Cutting's defense attorney Kevin O'Brien asked what she observed.

O'Brien sought to flesh out Mrs. Edwards answers to Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone's direct questions.

Carusone was brought in as special prosecutor in the Essex County case, because Boomer Sprague's sister Kristy Sprague is the DA here.

Mrs. Edwards testified that she had not seen what happened when Sprague interjected in an argument Cutting was involved in with Aaron "Rocket" Tur.

But she recalled how Cutting used foul language, specifically "f**k," several hundred times through the early part of the evening, which had upset Sprague and triggered and initial round of verbal arguments between he and Cutting.

It was Mr. Edwards, her husband, who was the first person to realize Sprague had died by gunshot shortly after 8 p.m.

Under questioning on the stand, Mr. Edwards relayed the sequence of events that occurred after his wife and Sprague had returned from bringing an inebriated bar patron home.

Having settled the dispute before leaving, Sprague returned to the club to find Tur and Cutting in a heated argument.

The prior verbal disagreement had been resolved, Edwards said, corroborating testimony of several other bar patrons.

Cutting had apologized to Mrs. Edwards, Mr. Edwards said.

When Sprague walked back in, Mr. Edwards recalled he said, "I thought we had this worked out."

On cross examination, Edwards told the defense attorney that he had not noticed physical aggression from Cutting.

"Other than the f-word a couple times, no," Mr. Edwards said.

He said Cutting did not get physically aggressive as the second argument, the one with Tur, escalated, though Mr. Edwards testified that Tur was "screaming" at Cutting.

"Was Mr. Cutting yelling back at Mr. Tur?," O'Brien asked.

"No," Mr. Edwards answered.

"He never got up off his bar stool, correct?" O'Brien asked.

"I don't believe so," Mr. Edwards said.

FOOTAGE REVIEWED

The attorneys replayed segments of the club's security camera tape to refresh witnesses recollection of evening events.

"Did you see any aggressive actions by Cody?" O'Brien asked Mr. Edwards.

"No," the witness answered.

"And Mr. Sprague at some point said 'We can take this outside?" O'Brien asked.

"Correct," Mr. Edwards said.

"He (Cutting) didn't ask anybody to fight or go outside?" O'Brien asked.

"Not to my knowledge," Mr. Edwards answered.

In redirect questioning, Carusone asked Mr. Edwards if he had seen anyone physically injured at the Eagles Club.

"Mr. Sprague," Mr. Edwards answered.

Witnesses did see Cutting pulled backwards off the bar stool and pushed onto the floor by Sprague after Sprague got back to the bar.

Patron Keith Barber testified that he had gone to the club to watch a Yankees game that afternoon.

He recounted the first disagreement between Cutting and Sprague had been worked out after the two men went and talked it over in another room at the club.

"Cody came down and gave him (Sprague) a big hug," Barber said of closure after the first verbal round of fights.

"I felt good about that at the time. Everything seemed fine, I wish it was," Barber said, fighting back tears.

Asked by Carusone about the verbal back and forth with Tur, Barber said "they got into an argument while Boomer (Sprague) was gone," recalling that Tur was pointing his finger in Cutting's face.

"And we were sort of back where we were before," Barber said.

'YOU HAVE TO LEAVE NOW'

In day two of testimony, prosecution again omitted any reference to the nature of the argument between Tur and Cutting and asked witnesses to refrain from discussing what they heard.

But it was clear that the second heated discussion got physical.

Witnesses did recall that after Sprague pulled Cutting backwards off the bar stool, he held Cutting down on the floor with on knee on his chest.

Barber recalled hearing Tur say: "I'm not going to slap you. I'm not going to hit you, but you have to leave now."

And Cutting did. The patrons remembered Cutting paid his bill and shook the bartender Phil Bourque's hand before leaving.

They all recount that Sprague went outside a few seconds after Cutting, followed a few seconds after by Tur.

"Aaron (Tur) shuts the door," Barber said of the sequence of events that happened next.

"After the door slams, about 11, 12 seconds, I hear 'look out, he's got a gun," Barber told Carusone.

"Two to three seconds later I hear a shot. Everybody at the bar scrambles," Barber said.

'PLEASE HELP US'

Prosecution played recordings of the two 911 calls Barber made to report the gunshot.

Patrons recounted how they locked all the doors, unsure if the shooter would enter the club.

Mr. Edwards said he escorted his wife to a safe location in the club, and then looked outside to see if anyone was there.

"When I looked out the window, I saw Mr. Sprague curled up in a ball," Mr. Edwards said, indicating his view outside from the eastern window.

It was dusk.

Once his wife was safely hidden, Mr. Edwards said he decided he would go out the club's kitchen door.

On the witness stand, he described how he slowly crept toward Sprague.

"I observed the head wound," Mr. Edwards said.

"At that point I thought Mr. Sprague was deceased."

Edwards described how he watched a vehicle stop and try to turn into the club parking lot, and at that point asked Bourque to back his truck up several feet in order to prevent any vehicle from driving into the lot over Sprague's body.

Barber can be heard asking for help in the 911 recording of the first call he made.

"Please help us," he urged the dispatcher. "Get an ambulance here immediately, please hurry."

"There was one gunshot," Barber told the dispatcher.

"There were two people arguing and I'm scared to look out the window."

'HEY, I JUST KILLED A GUY'

Prosecution attorneys Carusone and his First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin called several law enforcement officers to the witness stand on Thursday afternoon, including Essex County Sheriff's Deputy William Allen who helped police get Cutting out of a hiding place behind Mineville Oil Co.

Emergency dispatcher Chelsey Crossman verified the 9-1-1 call Cutting placed as he ran from the Eagles Club parking lot toward Mineville Oil.

Crossman said it was the first call to come in to dispatch, reporting the shooting.

The entire recorded call was played aloud in court. Cutting's hysterical report to 911 begins with a high-pitched voice:

"Hey, I just killed a guy."

Cutting is heard alternately crying, sobbing and apparently out of breath as he ran from the Eagles Club parking lot.

"I didn't have a choice," he can be heard saying.

"Who's trying to beat you up?" Crossman asked.

"Rocket," Cutting told her on the 911 call.

Deputy Allen testified that Cutting was cooperative as he lay on the ground, frisked for weapons.

Allen described how Cutting had stopped by his house that morning to share photos from his phone.

As he frisked Cutting, Allen recalled Cutting told him:

"Billy I'm not going to give you a hard time," and then told him where the gun was placed between the front seats of his truck parked outside the Eagles Club.

"You didn't see any hostile action by Mr. Cutting," O'Brien asked the sheriff's deputy on cross examination.

"That is correct," Allen said.

"Did you see Aaron Tur at the Eagles Club?," O'Brien asked.

"I did not," Allen answered.

Carusone established that Allen was the first law enforcement officer to find Sprague lifeless in the parking lot and that Allen also found the gun suspected in the shooting, rendered it safe and secured it until investigators arrived.

COLLECTING EVIDENCE

Along with law enforcement personnel, investigators with the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) testified for most of Thursday afternoon, chronicling the chain of custody of the gun, a live round found in the parking lot between Cutting and Sprague's vehicles, and a spent 0.45 caliber bullet shell found near Sprague's body.

Photos taken by forensic unit investigators circumnavigating the crime scene showed where Sprague was found dead. He had been covered by patrons at the club with two maroon tablecloths provided by Bourque.

When Carusone placed one very graphic close-up of Sprague's body, uncovered, on the screen in the courtroom, it proved shocking for several members of the Sprague family who broke down in tears, some left the courtroom sobbing.

Essex County Judge Richard B. Meyer asked Carusone to warn the gallery and people present before placing a photo with graphic content on the screen, which takes up about a third of the court's wall directly across from the jury seats.

After a brief recess, Meyer told the courtroom that showing the photograph "was an unintentional mistake," adding "there will be no more shown today."

"But I do want to apologize," Meyer said, acknowledging the distress it caused.

The last few forensic investigators to testify confirmed items entered into evidence were the same they had collected at the shooting scene.

Investigator Brendan Frost, of the State Police FIU, testified that he had executed the warrant on Cody Cutting, collecting swabs of what he said appeared to be spatters of blood on the left and right side of the hood of Cutting's sweatshirt.

Frost also took photographs and measurements of a line of cuts on Cutting's forehead and from a swollen area beneath his left eye.

"Did that appear to be a fresh or recent injury?" O'Brien asked Frost of the swelling and cuts on Cutting's face and head.

"It did," Frost said.

TRIAL CONTINUES

By the end of Thursday afternoon, prosecution had called a total 15 witnesses to the stand.

Friday morning's testimony, Carusone said, would include forensic testimony from Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Sikirica, of Albany Medical Center.

The evidence, Carusone said, would include additional graphic photos related to the case.

The trial resumes Friday at 9:15 a.m.