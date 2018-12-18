Cutting acquitted of murder charge; guilty of manslaughter

ELIZABETHTOWN | An Essex County jury has found Cody Cutting guilty of second degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Derek “Boomer” Sprague in April.

Cutting, 30, was acquitted of second degree murder, which would have carried a sentence of 25 years to life.

He was also found guilty of second degree menacing, a misdemeanor.

The jury returned a verdict at 5:43 p.m. on Tuesday after two-and-a-half hours of deliberations.

Cutting shot and killed Sprague, the brother of Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague, outside of the Eagles Club in Moriah on April 22.

Sprague, speaking on behalf of the family, said the verdict was disappointing.

“The unfortunate thing is my brother wasn’t here to show what a great guy he was,” Sprague said after the jury returned their verdict. “He was loved by many.”

She thanked Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone and the jury for their service.

“Now we’re just awaiting sentencing.”

Cutting, who was freed on bail last Monday, was remanded back into custody of the Essex County Sheriff's Office on $500,000 cash/$1 million bond.

He faces between 5 and 15 years in state prison on the manslaughter charge when sentenced on Feb. 4.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.