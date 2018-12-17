Cutting trial: Defendant takes stand as prosecution rests case

ELIZABETHTOWN | By midday Monday, prosecution rested its case in the trial People vs. Cody Cutting.

Their final witness looked to New York State Police Investigator Trevor Giroux for testimony on an interview he did with Cutting at Troop B offices in Lewis.

Cutting, who turned 31 in November, faces second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, both felonies, and second-degree menacing in conjunction with the April 22 shooting death of Derek "Boomer" Sprague, who was 44.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone and his chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin are presenting the people's case.

POLICE INTERVIEWS REVEALED

The lawyers played video and audio footage of Giroux's roughly 45 minute interview with Cutting completed about two hours after the defendant turned himself in to police.

"The purpose was to get Mr. Cutting's side of the story," the investigator said.

Giroux said he got a swab from Cutting to use for DNA testing.

He also confirmed that an Essex County pistol permit listed a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun as belonging to the defendant.

It was established earlier in witness testimony that it was the gun that killed Sprague.

In the police interview tape, Cutting is seen repeatedly asking Giroux about Sprague's condition.

Giroux told Burin on direct examination that he knew Sprague had died from the gunshot, but did not divulge the information to Cutting right away.

But Cutting told the investigator he would not discuss the altercation in the parking lot, which happened outside the Eagles Club in Moriah, until he knew Sprague's condition.

"'Til you can give me that information, please sir," Cutting said.

"When you left (the parking lot), was he going to the hospital, or ...?" Giroux asked.

"I tried to talk to him," Cutting said. "It was good for like five minutes. He went crazy on me. His eyes turned f**king red," the defendant told police.

Cutting's statement revealed the issue of foul language had become an issue at the Eagles Club, and policy change with a new club president dispensed with the "no swearing" rule.

Cutting described the argument he had with Sprague, and then illustrated on paper how his connection to Sprague centered on a common daycare and friendships between the mothers of their children.

"I treat them kids like they're my own kids, no matter what," Cutting said to the police that night.

MOMENT OF REALIZATION

When police investigators eventually told Cutting that Sprague was dead, the video and audio shows that Cutting placed his head on his arms on the desk and sobbed.

"He's really dead?" Cutting said. "So I'm charged with a homicide?"

"You're not charged with anything yet," the investigator answered.

Another investigator, Senior Investigator John Donahue, is seen briefly in the video, though he did not testify on Monday.

"Boomer's gone. He was shot. He's in the parking lot. They didn't transport him," Donahue says to Cutting on the tape.

"Do you know Boomer well?" Donahue asked.

"Yes," Cutting said, crying.

"Are you okay?" Donahue asked.

"I don't know sir," Cutting answered.

Toward the end of the interview tape, Cutting appears to speak to no one in particular.

Crying still, he asked, "Will I be able to see my boy?"

There was no answer.

He appears to mutter through tears: "Then he f**king flipped," Cutting said.

"Over something so stupid... loses both our lives."

By about 11 a.m., Cutting's defense attorney Kevin O'Brien began to cross-examine Giroux, asking the investigator about scrapes on Cutting's wrist that night.

"Did you believe he was being honest or not?" the lawyer asked the police officer.

"It was hard to tell," Giroux said, suggesting that Cutting was not saying much related to the shooting.

"Was there anything misrepresented by Mr. Cutting? O'Brien asked.

"Other than (the) self-service comments about his (Sprague's) eyes turning red," the investigator answered.

"One of the things Cody tells you first is 'those f**kers were trying to kill me?" O'Brien asked.

"Yes," Giroux said.

"He explains further: He says 'he went crazy' on him?" O'Brien said.

"But throughout this interview Cody is being respectful?"

"Yes," Giroux said.

And when Cutting finds out that Sprague died, O'Brien queried: "He asks several times: ‘Are you sure?'"

"Correct," Giroux said.

REQUEST TO DISMISS CHARGE

Prosecution rested its case at 11:10 a.m.

And at that point, O'Brien asked Essex County Judge Richard B. Meyer to dismiss the top charge in the case, second-degree murder, suggesting prosecution had not proved "intent" to kill.

Carusone counted O'Brien's legal reading of the law, pointing to the safety mechanisms that were disabled on the 0.45 caliber handgun, which was loaded.

Carusone also pointed to Cutting's call to 9-1-1 dispatch that begins with the statement, “Hey, I just killed a guy."

And further, Carusone said, there was nothing blocking the parking lot that kept Cutting from getting in his truck and driving away.

"I feel we have satisfied the law," the DA said.

Meyer reserved his decision on defense's request to dismiss the top count.

As of the end of the day Monday, Meyer still had not weighed in with caselaw for a final decision on the request.

CUTTING TESTIFIES

Defense called the defendant to testify on the witness stand Monday afternoon.

Cutting said he has lived in Moriah his entire life, along with his parents and a large extended family.

A former employee of the county highway department, Cutting said he had weekend jobs and other employment working on trucks and tractors.

Key points in the defendant's testimony refuted 1) the diagram state police reconstruction investigators drew of the path the fight took outside and 2) the time the gunshot went off, as Cutting interpreted the video footage from inside the Eagles Club.

Cutting admitted to swearing and arguing about the policy change made as the club relocated to Moriah from Ticonderoga.

He admitted to having a long-standing dislike for one of the patrons in the club who took offense to use of foul language.

He admitted that the verbal argument with Sprague was resolved peacefully in a discussion in a back room at the clubhouse.

The second argument with Aaron Tur, Cutting said, was not resolved.

And when Sprague pulled the bar stool over, Cutting said, “He put his hand on my neck and held me on the ground."

"Were you able to move while you were on the floor?" O'Brien asked.

"No," Cutting answered.

"They pulled me up off the ground," the defendant said. "I told them I was going to leave."

At that point, Cutting said, he also told Sprague he was going to head to another bar, The Old Mine, and tell the Eagles Club president that the altercation had become physical.

"You can't put hands on anyone in the club," Cutting said of the rules, adding that people are kicked out of the club for such behavior.

"I was gonna go get 'Jack,'" Cutting said, speaking of the president.

"He (Sprague) was really mad then. He was pointing, yelling, screaming at me."

"Did you say 'let's take it outside?'" O'Brien asked.

"No," Cutting said.

One prior witness last week attributed the statement to Sprague, while another said they heard Cutting make the comment.

"Did Sprague say that?" O'Brien asked.’

"Not sure," Cutting answered.

"I was gonna go get Jack ... to get the (video) camera," Cutting said.

The other bar was just a few houses down the road.

SHOOTING RECOUNTED

Cutting said he wasn't planning to leave for the night, and that is why he left without his girlfriend, Meagan, who remained seated at the bar as Cutting, Sprague and Tur walked outside.

Cutting said that, once outside, he walked around the right side of Sprague's car, not left, which offered a narrow space, less than two feet wide, between the front of the vehicle and a recycling box.

Photographs police took of the shooting scene show the front of the car and proximity to the box.

"We got to right about here," Cutting said, using a laser pointer on the diagram to show where the fight changed.

"He (Sprague) screamed 'you're not f**king leaving. That's where he struck me, the first time," Cutting said.

"He hit me in the back, left side (of the head)."

The defendant said the punch sent him toward his truck.

That is when, Cutting said, he opened the door and glanced toward Sprague.

"I was feeling really scared," Cutting said.

"When I got to my truck ...I looked back to see if he was still coming after me."

Cutting tried to define or describe the look he saw in Sprague's eyes.

"It was the look in somebody's eyes when they are about to attack," he said.

"I gabbed my gun ... I figured deterrent. ... He just went nuts."

PRIOR INCIDENTS QUESTIONED

At this point, O'Brien asked Cutting about prior violence from Sprague.

On the witness stand, Cutting named several in years past. But only one was presented in court with a CD copy of an audio tape: a voice message left on a phone to an extended family member.

O'Brien moved the CD into evidence, but prosecution objected, calling the audio message hearsay.

Meyer said O'Brien had not established a foundation for the tape or authenticated it as a true copy.

"Identity and authenticity are not the same," Meyer said.

The one exemption for such use, the judge said, is in a self-defense case where the defendant believes deadly force is necessary to defend himself.

Burin questioned Cutting about the tape, asking when and where the message was left on his relative's phone.

"You killed a man in part based on what you heard on that answering machine? Burin said.

Meyer listed to the message in his chambers.

Just over one minute in length, the judged received it as evidence.

Having presented Cutting's state of mind as he reached for a gun, O'Brien asked his client what happened next.

"(Sprague) said, ‘What are you going to do, f**king shoot me?" Cutting said.

"He ran towards me," the defendant said.

O'Brien asked why he racked the gun, ejecting a live round.

"To scare him away from me," Cutting said.

"Why wouldn't you jump in your car and leave?" O'Brien asked.

"He wouldn't let me," Cutting answered.

"He ran at me," the defendant said. "He grabbed my hand."

The two "spun around a couple times" in the ensuing struggle, Cutting said.

And the gun went off.

"I was just trying to hold onto it (the gun)," Cutting said.

"Was Mr. Sprague's hand on that gun?" O'Brien asked."Yes," Cutting said.

'IT JUST SQUEEZED'

The testimony last week found evidence of Sprague's DNA on the gun's slide, which is the top part of the firearm, used to load a round into a chamber.

In reviewing security camera footage taken inside the Eagles Club, Cutting pointed to a time near 8 p.m. when people at the bar jump and turn their heads, suggesting that is when the gun went off, not 10 seconds earlier, as Tur had suggested.

Cutting said both he and Sprague were falling to the ground in the parking lot as the gun went off.

"I stand up. I was on my back. I was going to leave. I was scared. I ran the other way," Cutting said, describing how he hid for a time in a nearby woodshed and placed the call to 911.

Cutting said he did not see the bullet wounds on Sprague before he ran.

"I didn't know where I shot him."

O'Brien asked Cutting why he told 911 dispatchers he had "killed a guy."

"My gun went off, we were way too close," Cutting said.

"He came at me so fast, I couldn't do nothing. I didn't want to shoot him," Cutting said.

"But you agree you did?" O'Brien asked.

"Yes," the defendant answered.

"Did you mean to pull the trigger?" the lawyer asked.

"No," Cutting said. "When I fell, it just squeezed."

"Did you intend to shoot Mr. Sprague?" O'Brien asked.

"No," Cutting answered.

PROSECUTION CHALLENGES ACCOUNT

Prosecution spent over an hour challenging Cutting's story, with Burin suggesting in repeated questions that the narrow path toward his truck was the accurate and more natural way to get away from Sprague.

Cutting refuted the claim, telling again how the two men and gone around toward the wide area of the parking lot.

Burin challenged Cutting's call to 911.

"You don't say it was an accident, do you?" the lawyer asked.

The prosecution also asked if the six beers and six shots he had consumed impacted Cutting's thought process.

Burin also asked Cutting if he knew the gun was loaded when he grabbed it.

"You racked it? You knew another (round) was going into the (chamber)? Burin asked.

Cutting said he did.

"If you didn't intend to kill him, you did a pretty good job, didn't you?" the lawyer said.

For over an hour, questions from prosecution repeatedly tried to suggest alcohol clouded Cutting's ability to judge danger.

"We're talking about decision-making that night," Burin said.

"You're not able to fully understand what's going on around you, right?" the lawyer asked.

"Right," Cutting said.

The defendant reiterated that he thought drawing the gun would cause Sprague to back away.

"You were wrong," Burin offered as a question.

"Yes I was," Cutting said.

Burin continued to repeat questions, and at one point Meyer warned the prosecutor to move to the next question.

"Did you try talking it out with (Sprague) outside the club?" Burin asked.

"There was not talking to him at that point."

Prosecution is set to continue to cross-examine Cutting on Tuesday morning, after which point O'Brien will re-direct.

Defense has not indicated in court whether they have any further witness testimony.

But after defense rests its case, both sides offer closing remarks and Judge Meyer will then instruct the jury as to law.

Meyer told jurors at the end of the day Monday that it is possible they could begin deliberation on Tuesday afternoon.