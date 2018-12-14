Cutting trial: Shooting, aftermath recalled in eyewitness testimony

ELIZABETHTOWN | A single gunshot killed Derek "Boomer" Sprague, according to Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Sikirica, a forensic pathologist at Albany Medical Center.

Witness testimony continued for a third full day in the trial of Cody Cutting, who faces second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and menacing charges in connection with the shooting death of Sprague on April 22 at a social club in Mineville.

Jury selection began on Monday.

Sikirica took the stand in Essex County Court, called as a witness by Warren County's Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin, part of a team led by Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone, who stepped in for Essex County DA Kristy Sprague, the victim's sister.

Sikirica said he conducted forensic autopsy of Derek Sprague's body on April 23.

The bullet entered the right side on the front of Sprague's neck, just above where a shirt collar might end, according to the witness.

Carusone showed a photograph of the entrance wound in court, a provision cleared with a warning by Judge Richard Meyer to members of the public and family seated in the court gallery.

Sikirica said the black, sooty residue seen in the photography around the entrance wound indicated a large caliber weapon.

"The soot is caused by the actual smoke coming out of the muzzle of the gun," the medical examiner said.

"It indicates a close-range discharge of the weapon," Sikirica said, estimating a shot taken from a distance of six inches or less.

The bullet exited the right side of the back of Sprague's head, the medical examiner said.

An autopsy established cause of death as "severe brain injuries due to a gunshot wound."

On cross-examination, Cutting's defense attorney Kevin O'Brien asked Sikirica if the abrasions found on Sprague's face and head were consistent with falling to the ground.

"Yes," the doctor replied.

As part of the forensic autopsy, Sikirica tested Sprague's blood alcohol level using blood from a femoral artery. Sikirica said Sprague's blood alcohol measured 0.21.

AARON TUR TESTIFIES

Most of the morning hours in court Friday held testimony of Aaron "Rocket" Tur, a friend of Sprague's who was involved in verbal and physical encounters with Cutting inside the Eagles Club on the day of the fatal shooting.

Tur witnessed Cutting point the gun, heard the shot and watched Sprague fall to the parking lot shortly after 8 p.m. that night.

A paving foreman, Tur said he is laid off during winter months and collects unemployment. He told special prosecutor Carusone that he spent that down time last winter "ice fishing, snowmobiling, drinking."

He said on April 22 he went to the Eagles Club with his friend Phil Bourque, who ended up filling in for a bartender that had become ill about midday.

"I started drinking very slowly, still hungover from the night before," Tur said.

Tur told Carusone he remembered Cutting's arrival at the club.

"He come over and tried to sit by me," Tur said, adding that Cutting wanted to buy him a drink.

"I don't even know if I accepted the drink," Tur said.

Prosecution asked Tur about Cutting's language at the bar; the witness described how Cutting started getting louder and using the "f-word," and how other patrons became offended.

Sprague arrived, Tur said, and at some point asked Cutting to "just chill out."

"We were pissed that he kept repeating that word (f**k) to offend (other patrons)," Tur said.

When two women left because of the use of foul language, Tur said, Sprague told Cutting "it was wrong what he had just done to those women."

A verbal argument between Sprague and Cutting ensued, and was taken into a back room area, Tur said.

"They were talking, yelling back and forth at one point," Tur said.

"I went back to try to diffuse (the argument). By the time I got back there, both of them were laughing."

ARGUMENT ESCALATES

Carusone asked if Tur recalled a time when he also engaged in conversation with Cutting.

Tur said he did, and that Cutting had asked Bourque to "get him (Tur) a shot. He's all pissed off."

The disagreement between him and Cutting, Tur said, stemmed from a conversation some weeks prior.

"I was pissed off," Tur said. "There was no hiding it. I told him to just drop that topic."

Carusone asked Tur to characterize Cutting's tone and demeanor.

"He just didn't care," Tur said.

"Did he appear afraid of you?" the DA asked.

"No," Tur said.

Tur admitted he pushed Cutting as their disagreement became heated.

Then Sprague returned and saw the two men engaged in a verbal fight.

"That's when Boomer said 'just f***king get out of here," Tur recalled, adding that Sprague pulled Cutting's bar stool over backward.

"Did Mr. Sprague punch the defendant?" Carusone asked.

"No," Tur said.

Sprague did place a knee on Cutting's chest, the witness said, near his left side shoulder.

"I picked him up from the floor," Tur said.

"Did he leave?" Carusone asked.

"He did," Tur said. "He told Phil (Bourque) he wanted copies of the camera (footage). I pushed him toward the door."

Tur said, "Boomer opened the door (and said) 'Get the hell out of here.'"

"I pushed him," Tur said, and Cutting, he said, told them, "Well, come on outside then."

"Do you recall any reaction from Mr. Sprague?" Carusone asked.

"He said, 'If I come out there, I'm gonna kick your ass."

EVENTS OUTSIDE

Tur then recalled how Sprague followed Cutting. Tur said then he followed Sprague.

"Boomer walked toward Cody's truck," Tur said. "Cody was reaching around for something."

Tur showed the court and the jury where about he was standing, where Sprague was standing and where Cutting was, using a mapped diagram of the parking lot.

"Did the defendant get into his truck?" Carusone asked.

"No," Tur said.

"Boomer was just walking toward it. All in one motion, I saw the gun,"

Tur said, describing how he yelled a warning: "Boomer, he's got a gun."

"Cody was standing there pointing a gun at him," Tur continued.

"Boomer said, 'What are you gonna do? F**king shoot me?"

Tur described how Cutting racked the gun, ejecting a bullet.

"I heard it, I saw it," Tur said.

Tur then said Cutting pointed the gun at Sprague's head, and "Boomer, with his left arm hit Cody's arm to push him."

Tur said Sprague went to punch Cutting in the left eye, and that Cutting had the gun in his right hand.

Tur said the two men were standing up, tussling toward the back of Cutting's truck, and Sprague went to hit Cutting again.

"Cody leaned back to the right," Tur said.

And the shot was fired.

"Were they facing each other?" Carusone asked.

"They were," Tur answered.

And after the shot? Carusone asked.

"Boomer fell," Tur answered.

"What were you thinking?" Carusone asked.

"I didn't believe it," Tur said.

"I don't know what I was thinking. I don't know where Cody went," Tur said.

"I don't know if he pointed the gun at me."

Carusone asked Tur if he met with police at the Eagles Club.

"I did," he said. "I was a mess, crying, it was like an out-of-body experience."

"What kind of time went by," Carusone asked.

"Seconds. It was seconds," Tur said.

DEFENSE QUESTIONS

In cross examination, defense attorney Kevin O'Brien asked Tur if Cutting's use of foul language was directed toward any patrons in the club.

"He wasn't talking to them directly," Tur said.

O'Brien then asked Tur who is supposed to enforce rules for behavior at the Eagles Club.

"At any point, we can all say is, 'Hey, watch your mouth,'" Tur said.

"Who is responsible for maintaining order?" O'Brien asked.

"There's a book. I mean, I didn't read the whole book," Tur said.

O'Brien asked if Cutting got physical at several specific points in time as both men yelled at him.

"No, he does not get physical," Tur said.

"Was he a physical threat to Mr. Sprague?" O'Brien asked.

"Me and Boomer are taller and heavier than Cody," Tur answered.

O'Brien then asked Tur about the argument he had with Cutting.

And Tur admitted slamming his fists on the bar and pushing Cutting.

Then Sprague returns to the bar to find the men arguing.

"(Boomer) was listening to me," Tur said.

"I was pissed off about those prior occasions," the witness said.

"Is Cody just addressing you?" O'Brien asked.

"I believe he is talking to me directly," Tur answered.

"I said to Cody 'just f**king leave'," Tur said. "That's when Boomer ripped him off the bar stool. He (Cutting) just wouldn't leave."

Tur said he and Sprague were "just trying to get rid of an uncomfortable situation."

"You live right across the street?" O'Brien queried, asking why he couldn't walk home and continue drinking there.

"No, because I didn't have any alcohol in the house," Tur said.

"You were in his face?" O'Brien asked Tur of his reaction to Cutting.

"Tom Edwards wasn't in his face?" O'Brien asked.

"Nobody else was screaming at Cody?" O'Brien said.

The defense attorney asked Tur if he saw Cutting struggle against Sprague as he was held to the floor.

"I don't think so. He was just trying to put his hat back on," Tur said.

"He (Cutting) doesn't punch or push (when he gets up)? O'Brien asked.

"No," Tur answered.

Questioning then turned to what happened as the three men went outside.

Again, Tur recalled Sprague saying "If I come out there, I'm gonna kick your ass."

But Tur recalled that Cutting asked to take the argument outside.

"As soon as I see Boomer going, I just ... here we go," Tur said.

POLICE STATEMENT

O'Brien asked Tur if he recalled the statement he made that night to state police, and read from a document entered in evidence indicating Tur told police Cutting "shot Boomer in the chest from 10 feet away," and that "Boomer was going to try to hit (Cutting) again."

"And you're confident of that (recollection) of events?" O'Brien asked.

Defense then asked Tur if he called 911.

"No," Tur answered.

"You didn't lock the (Eagle Club) doors?" O'Brien asked.

"No," Tur answered.

"You just went to your house?"

"Yes," Tur answered.

"Did you tell that (state police) officer about the argument you got into with Cody Cutting?"

"I don't believe so," Tur said.

"I just don't recall because I was in shock," Tur testified.

"That (disagreement) probably wasn't a big priority to me at that time," Tur added.

"Did you ever say, 'Hey, Boomer, just let him go, he's leaving?'" O'Brien asked.

"It all happened in a matter of seconds," Tur said.

O'Brien entered a second statement Tur made to police as evidence for the jury to consider.

"Your version of events changes in a couple days?" the defense attorney asked.

"At this point you tell them that Cody had been thrown to the ground," O'Brien said.

"I believe so," Tur said.

When asked if Cutting physically assaulted Tur, the witness answered "he did not."

"It was all verbal. Verbal assault," Tur said.

On re-direct, prosecution asked Tur, when the shot was fired, if he was able to see the "bullet go through your friend?"

"No," Tur answered.

Tur told Carusone that the statement he made to police the night of the shooting "was a blur to me."

FIREARM AND DNA EXPERTS

Afternoon testimony on Friday in the Cutting Trial focused on forensic evidence, with prosecutors establishing the use of two safety mechanisms on the Springfield .45 caliber handgun that was fired and killed Derek Sprague.

Maria Rauche, a firearms expert with the Forensic Investigation Center in Albany, opened the evidence box that contained Cutting's gun and showed the jury how the slide is "racked" to eject a round and load another.

She testified that there are two safety mechanisms on that type of pistol: one on the trigger and one on the gun's grip.

New York State Police Forensic Scientist Lisa Sheridan described DNA testing done on the gun, on clothing worn by Cutting the night of the shooting incident at the Eagles Club and on his head.

DNA evidence shows Sprague's blood splattered on Cutting's sweatshirt and on the top of the gun.

Cutting told police in the first 911 call placed to dispatchers that he shot Sprague.

But he pleaded not-guilty to charges in this case. Defense attorney O'Brien charges that Cutting pulled the gun out to prevent being beaten by Sprague and Boomer, and further, that the gun went off unintentionally as Cutting was pushed backward by Sprague in the parking lot.

TROOPERS TESTIFY

Trooper Steven Hutter was on patrol when he received a radio transmission from dispatch.

“I heard the shooter was at Mineville Oil and was willing to give himself up," Hutter testified.

Upon arriving at the gas station, the trooper exited the vehicle and used its bulletproof door as a barrier.

He said he leveled his patrol rifle at the man who emerged from behind the building and told him to put his hands up.

Hutter identified the man as Cutting, and said he took him into custody without incident, cuffing him after ordering him to lay face down on the ground.

“I asked him what happened and he said, ‘He assaulted me.’”

Cutting told him they would find the .45 Springfield in his truck.

A body search revealed Cutting to be in possession of two Leatherman tools, two cans of Skoal, a number of pull tabs identical to those found on aluminum cans, wrenches, a lighter, an inhaler and keys.

Hutter estimated the entire encounter took about a minute, and unfolded as two unidentified individuals watched from Boyea’s Grocery and Deli across the street.

The trooper testified Essex County Sheriff's Office Deputy (Billy) Allen arrived and aided in the search for weapons.

Hutter testified Allen told him he was headed to the crime scene, which Hutter estimated was a tenth of a mile away.

Cutting yelled to Allen, “Billy, it’s underneath my seat,” referring to the firearm.

He estimated the time to be approximately 8 p.m. with daylight remaining.

On Cutting's appearance, Hutter said: “He had a little bit of blood coming from his forehead, dried blood."

But he otherwise appeared uninjured.

Hutter confirmed during cross-examination that Cutting was located where dispatch said he would be, as was the firearm, and was not aggressive, but rather cooperative and polite.

“He was calm,” Hutter said.

Trooper Christopher Lembo arrived to find Cutting seated in Hutter’s patrol car.

Cutting was transported to Lembo’s vehicle for transfer to the state police barracks in Lewis, which Lembo estimated took 20 minutes.

Lembo asked just one question during the trip, inquiring about Cutting’s level of intoxication in order to gauge possible safety risks.

“He was uttering statements and sounded like he could be intoxicated,” Lembo testified.

Cutting did not answer the question, he said.

“It was like a pause, and then he continued to utter statements of the incident,” he said.

The statements, Lembo said, "were relevant to the incident that night.”

Upon reaching the barracks, he said Cutting did not have any visible injuries, and did not appear to require medical intervention.

Lembo testified Cutting continued to talk as he wrote an incident report, which was produced in the courtroom and read aloud by the trooper.

According to the report, Cutting said, “I think I killed him. I think I killed Boomer.”

Additional unsolicited statements made by the defendant echoed language from the 911 call:

“They were going to kill me.”

“That f**ker looked me in the face.”

“I didn’t want to shoot him, sir.”

“That f**ker beat me pretty good.”

“Rocket was going to kill me," he said, referring to Tur.

Upon cross examination, Lembo acknowledged the lack of bleeding or visible swelling doesn't automatically eliminate the prospect of internal injuries.

And he confirmed Lembo was cooperative after being taken into custody.

O’Brien parsed the statements contained in the report, noting the comment, “That f**ker looked me in the eyes” didn’t identify a specific person.

And Cutting did not try to minimize or deny what he’d done, Lembo said.

The trial resumes Monday at 9:15 a.m.