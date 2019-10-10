CVES lockdown proves to be false alarm

PLATTSBURGH | A lockdown at the Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) Plattsburgh Main campus around noon Thursday turned out to be a false alarm, according to police and CVES officials.

At 12:01 p.m., the campus went into lockdown, a press release from CVES said.

"We've got a system in place for emergencies," Matt Smith, communications and publications coordinator for CVES, told The Sun. "The police were on the scene right away."

Law enforcement determined it was a false alarm.

"The police gave us an 'all clear' and the lockdown was lifted at 12:47 p.m." the release said. "All students and staff are safe and secure."

Law enforcement was still on-site at 1:45 p.m., talking to CVES staff. Smith stressed that students and staff were not in any danger.

"The police determined there was no reason for worry," he confirmed.

Further information about what prompted the lockdown was not immediately available.