CVES purchases satellite campus from Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH | Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) has purchased its Satellite Campus, located on Rugar Street, on former county airport, from Clinton County. CVES has been leasing the property from the County for the past 10 years. The purchase is a component of CVES Capital Project that was approved by voters Dec. 11, 2018.

The transaction was completed on July 3, 2019 at the Clinton County Government Center. Present at the transfer were: from CVES, Board President Larry Barcomb, District Superintendent Dr. Mark C. Davey, and Assistant Superintendent of Management Services Eric Bell, and representing Clinton County, CC Legislature Chairperson Harry McManus, County Administrator Michael Zurlo and Deputy County Administrator Rodney Brown.

According to CVES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey: “the purchase is beneficial for the 16 CVES component school districts and for Clinton County. Through the purchase of the Satellite Campus and re-location of ISC staff to its facilities, CVES will save taxpayers over $2.5 million in lease costs over the next 10 years. Also, with CVES owning the facilities, our component school districts are now eligible to receive BOCES Aid on classroom construction work that is planned on the campus as part of the CVES Capital Project.”

Through the Capital Project, CVES plans to redesign the educational spaces on the Satellite Campus, relocate Instructional Services Center (ISC) staff to the facilities to eliminate lease costs of ISC’s offices and create a conference center that can hold more than 350 people for events.

The financial support of the 16 component school districts in the CVES service area has also been essential in moving the Capital Project forward on schedule.

Plans for the renovations to the Satellite Campus classrooms and offices are currently being finalized for submittal to the New York State Education Department for review and approval, with construction anticipated to begin in summer 2020.