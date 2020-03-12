CVPH Cancelling Non-Essential Gatherings

File Photo CVPH Logo

PLATTSBURGH | The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) is canceling its sponsored community events not related to patient care or CVPH operations in an effort to limit the opportunities for COVID-19 to be spread in public settings.

Among the events canceled or postponed at this time:

Shamrock Shuffle 5K (the race scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been postponed. Adirondack Coast Events, which organizes the race, may consider rescheduling the event for a future date.)

EXPLORE Wound Care Conference (previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 18. Work is underway to reschedule the conference. Anyone with questions about refunds can contact CVPH Continuing Education Specialist Melanie Bliss-Hall, M.S.Ed. at 518-314-3846 or MBliss-Hall@cvph.org )

Wound & Ostomy Care Resources in the North Country (previously scheduled for Thursday, March 19)

Cooking with a Doc (previously scheduled for Friday, March 20)

HPV Community Event & Panel Discussion (previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 25)

Easter Egg Hunt (previously scheduled for Saturday, April 11)

While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County, CVPH is actively planning its response for the potential arrival of the virus.

“By putting these kinds of measures in place now, before people get sick, we’re hoping to lower the chances of the illness spreading quickly,” CVPH Incident Commander Wouter Rietsema, MD said. “That will allow our employees to continue doing what they do best: providing excellent care to our patients.”

There are some events organized by third-parties benefiting CVPH or the Foundation of CVPH that may go on as planned. Hospital and Foundation officials said that while they appreciate the tremendous community support for such events, they are asking anyone with a cough, fever, or other Coronavirus symptoms to stay home. For more information on how to better protect yourself from getting sick and the latest updates on COVID-19, head to the University of Vermont Health Network’s website.

Hospital officials said that blood drives will continue as scheduled because they are a vital part of patient care. They also emphasized that this continues to be a fluid situation and are urging anyone who is uncertain about whether an event is happening to call the event organizer before showing up. CVPH and The Foundation of CVPH will continue to reassess event schedules as the situation warrants.

“Over the next weeks and months, we may experience a variety of public health measures designed to protect our systems,” Dr. Rietsema explained. “We’re already seeing event cancellations. There may be school closures and travel plans interrupted, as well. Some people may be tempted to ignore those measures because they are healthy and not worried about getting sick. But each person needs to remember that they are a critical part of our public health efforts. Minimizing each individual’s risk also reduces the risk for our entire community.”