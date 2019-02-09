CVPH, Hudson Headwaters open new health center

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board unanimously approving plans for a 19,600 square-foot addition to The Plaza Boulevard UVM Health Network-CVPH Medical Center facility last week.

PLATTSBURGH | A health center to increase access to primary care for North Country residents opened Feb. 4 as part of the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

The project was funded by a $3.6 million matching grant from the New York State Capital Restructuring Financing Program. CVPH built and owns the new building located in the CVPH Health Plaza at 87 Plaza Boulevard, Plattsburgh.

Hudson Headwaters will operate in the space as Plattsburgh Family Health.

At 19,125 square feet, it features 20 primary care exam rooms where Hudson Headwaters providers will offer comprehensive primary care for all ages including women’s health, integrated behavioral health and social work support.

Plattsburgh Family Health patients will have the added convenience of being able to access CVPH services such as the diagnostic center and blood donor center via a connecting hallway.

Plattsburgh Family Health will be open six days a week Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our mission to provide all patients with the best possible health care, regardless of income or insurance situation, is made possible in large part because of partnerships with organizations like CVPH,” said Hudson Headwaters CEO Tucker Slingerland.

Access to primary care in the North Country has been a critical concern for many years, with primary care providers becoming increasingly responsible for prevention, wellness and care coordination throughout the health care system.

“CVPH and Hudson Headwaters share a commitment to providing high quality care to the communities they serve. This partnership improves access to primary care services here and that’s a real win for all of us,” said CVPH President Michelle LeBeau.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is being planned for June.