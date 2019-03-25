CVPH, Hudson Headwaters open new health center

PLATTSBURGH | A health center to increase access to primary care for North Country residents has opened as part of the UVM-CVPH and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

The project was funded by a $3.6 million matching grant from the New York State Capital Restructuring Financing Program. CVPH built and owns the new building located in the CVPH Health Plaza at 87 Plaza Blvd., Plattsburgh. Hudson Headwaters is operating in the space as Plattsburgh Family Health.

The 19,125-square-foot facility features 20 primary care exam rooms where Hudson Headwaters providers offer comprehensive primary care for all ages, including women’s health, integrated behavioral health and social work support.

Plattsburgh Family Health patients have the added convenience of being able to access CVPH services such as the diagnostic center and blood donor center via a connecting hallway.

Plattsburgh Family Health is open six days a week: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our mission to provide all patients with the best possible health care, regardless of income or insurance situation, is made possible in large part because of partnerships with organizations like CVPH,” Hudson Headwaters CEO Tucker Slingerland said.

Access to primary care in the North Country has been a critical concern for many years, with primary care providers becoming increasingly responsible for prevention, wellness and care coordination throughout the health care system.

“CVPH and Hudson Headwaters share a commitment to providing high quality care to the communities they serve. This partnership improves access to primary care services here and that’s a real win for all of us,” CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is being planned for June.