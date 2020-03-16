CVPH Limits Visiting To Protect Patients, Providers

File Photo CVPH Logo

PLATTSBURGH | The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) is temporarily restricting visiting in an effort to protect patients and those who are providing care.

Patients will be limited to two designated visitors throughout the course of their hospital stay while those in the Emergency Department and the Women and Children Center are permitted one. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed to visit under these temporary guidelines. Last week, the CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility restricted all visitors until further notice.

“We know family members and loved ones play a key role in supporting and comforting those who are sick and ill. As we seek to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are making these temporary changes to protect our patients and our team,” explained Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard Canning. Visitors are strongly encouraged to remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit and avoid congregating in communal areas while visiting. Canning added that some modifications to this approach may be made on a case by case basis for extenuating circumstances.

Howard Canning said that all visitors will be screened before entering the hospital. They will not be permitted into the facility if they have:

a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit

a new persistent cough or shortness of breath

been told to quarantine by a public health department

These new guidelines will remain in effect until COVID-19 no longer poses a health risk. CVPH officials are asking the community to exercise patience and understanding as it introduces and fine-tune this and other processes all meant to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Those who are ill are asked to contact their Primary Care Provider’s office and remain at home unless your health care provider instructs otherwise.

For more information on coronavirus and COVID-19, please visit:

CDC U.S. Updates: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

New York State Department of Health: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/

CVPH: UVMHealth.org/CVPH

UVM Health Network: www.uvmhealth.org/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx

You can help stop the spread of infection by: