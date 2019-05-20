CVPH nurse honored with DAISY Award

Photo provided Kieisha Holmes was honored with the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses April 11.

PLATTSBURGH | Kieisha Holmes, RN of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s (CVPH) Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses on Thursday, April 11. Holmes was nominated by the family of an ICU patient who had made the selfless decision to become an organ donor.

In nominating Holmes, the family wrote, “This nurse was so kind, caring, respectful, and considerate. They continued to care for Meghan and our entire family as we dealt with the terrible news of her brain death. They helped us honor her wishes to be an organ donor and stayed with her every step of the way.”

Holmes made it possible for Meghan’s mother to fix her daughter’s hair one last time.

“(It was) an unforgettable moment and such a caring act.”

“Dignity” and “respect” were words used throughout the nomination letter to describe how Holmes interacted with the patient and her family.

“She was kind and considerate to our wishes and always had respect and honor for Meghan. It was always apparent through their care that Meghan was top priority and her dignity was held to highest regards. We are all so incredibly grateful for this nurse’s support and care.”

CVPH Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard Canning called Holmes an extraordinary nurse and said she was a “wonderful example” of the impact nurses have on patients and their families.

“Kiesha made such a meaningful difference in this family’s last days with their loved one. That’s a tremendous gift.”

Holmes, who has been part of the ICU team for two years, was honored at a surprise ceremony that included her colleagues, members of the CVPH executive team and members of Meghan’s family.

Every DAISY recipient receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

As a tribute to Meghan’s gift, an honor walk held at CVPH and staff lined the hallway between the ICU and the operating room to honor the woman who saved three lives that day because of her decision to become an organ donor. As requested by Meghan’s family, a video was created to share her story, honor her and raise awareness about organ donation. The video can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=L8qYwdgtq_4&t=33s.

Nomination forms and boxes for the DAISY awards are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHDaisy. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and gives out the award quarterly.