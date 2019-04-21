CVPH nurse receives honor for patient advocacy

Photo provided Ashley Doyle, patient advocate manager, has been awarded the Ruth Ravich Patient Advocacy Award for her work with spouse of a suicide victim.

PLATTSBURGH | University of Vermont Health Network — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Ashley Doyle, RN, patient advocate manager, received the Beryl Institute’s Ruth Ravich Patient Advocacy Award in late April at the institute’s international conference held in Dallas, Texas.

Doyle was recognized for the extraordinary care she provided to the spouse of a suicide victim. “The survivors of suicide loss are subject to such trauma and making sure their needs are met is so important to their recovery,” she said.

“As a patient advocate, I always ask, what does the patient need — what would they want? In this case, the patient needed his family member to be taken care of,” she said.

Doyle helped the woman process the tragedy and offered these simple but meaningful words of hope: “The sun will shine again.” She included that sentiment in a memorial she created at the site of the man’s death. In addition to the sign, she placed suicide survivor ribbons and other words of encouragement in the wooded area where the man’s life ended. “I didn’t want the return to the site to add to her trauma,” she explained.

Carrie Howard Canning, chief nursing officer, said Doyle represents the nursing profession in its truest sense.

“We are so proud. Ashley is humble, kind and sincere in the work she does every day as a nurse. This award recognizes her contributions and celebrates the role nursing has in the health and wellbeing of our entire community.”

Doyle is one of five CVPH patient advocate managers who are charged with supporting and promoting patient rights through communication and education. That can include but is not limited to helping patients and families navigate through the healthcare system, educating about health conditions and medications and grief support.

Doyle has been a member of the Patient and Family Experience Team since 2017. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Plattsburgh and a nursing degree from North Country Community College.

Awarded annually since 1991, the Ruth Ravich Patient Advocacy Award recognizes individuals whose work supports the vision of bringing the patients’ needs to the center of healthcare.