CVPH to consolidate services

PLATTSBURGH | Officials for the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital are excited to break ground soon on two renovation projects they say will benefit patients and staff.

A consolidation of services will result in the hospital’s three cardiology practices joining in one location, the CVPH Heart Center. The second project will see CVPH, which currently has two orthopedic practices and a neurosurgery practice, consolidate further to establish a new Musculoskeletal Center.

“It’s going to allow us to provide service in a way that will be meaningful for (the community),” CVPH President Michelle LeBeau told The Sun. “So it won’t be running around all over the hospital; they’ll be able to go to one place, receive the care that they need with the specialist and the experts that they need, and then they’ll be able to head home and be with their families and do the things they love to do. It’s really nice to see us be able to put effort and attention into bringing stuff together that’s meaningful for patients.

"And the staff are going to be really happy — they’re really running all over the place, too, so it’s nice to have them all together.”

The projects are being boosted by a $5.8 million grant from the New York State Health Care Facility Transformation Program; the estimated renovation costs total $7.3 million.

The funds allow the hospital “to do some spectacular transformation that will affect everyone in this room, our patients and the community in general,” LeBeau said in announcing the details to staff members gathered in the CVPH Board Room recently.

“We’re really blessed to be able to bring something new and exciting to the region.”

The 9,600-square-feet Heart Center will be at the site of the existing Cardiology Services Office in the Miner Medical Arts Building at 214 Cornelia St.

The Musculoskeletal Center will located on the second floor of 206 Cornelia St.

The projects are expected to be complete by spring 2020.

“The great advantage of joining the practices from the physician standpoint is going to be the increased ease of collaboration,” said Dr. Alison Guile, regional physician leader for the University of Vermont Health Network. “So the patient who needs to have a total hip replacement will be able to know that the surgeons planning surgery can all look at the same x-rays at the same time.

“That’s going to be an increasingly important part of health care as we move into thinking about value-based care.”