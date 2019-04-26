CVPH to take part in Drug Take Back event

PLATTSBURGH | In the past 16 months, 1,000 pounds of unused medications have been deposited in the community medication collection bin, located in University of Vermont Health Network — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Outpatient Pharmacy. CVPH Retail Pharmacy Director Preston Sellars, RPh, hopes that number grows after the National Drug Take Back event planned for April 27.

CVPH is taking part in the national event sponsored by Drug Enforcement Administration as part of its continuing commitment to addressing the opioid crisis in this community and protecting the environment. Studies show that many abusers of prescriptions drugs often get them from unused supplies left at their home or a friend or relative’s home

The CVPH Outpatient Pharmacy is located adjacent to the emergency department and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Parking spots reserved for outpatient pharmacy customers are available in the emergency department lot.

The community medication collection bin also helps the environment, according to Sellars.

“It’s not recommended that (medications) be flushed and they don’t belong in the landfill. Having another receptacle in our community helps protect our drinking water,” he said.

The receptacle uses MedSafe containers which are specially designed to prevent access to the medications after they have been deposited. The 38 gallon receptacle holds a specially designed liner, which when full is removed from the bin and securely transported to a facility for destruction.

Including the community medication collection bin, there are three depositories in the Plattsburgh area. One is located in the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, another at the Plattsburgh City Police Department and the third at CVPH.