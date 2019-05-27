CYC receives Stewart’s Holiday Match donation

LAKE PLACID | Lake Placid/Wilmington Connecting Youth and Communities, Inc. (CYC) is the recipient of the Stewart’s Holiday Match donation of $300. CYC will use the donation to help fund the after-school tutoring program at the Lake Placid Middle/High School library.

The Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has now allocated over $28 million since the program’s inception 1986. Officials from Stewart’s credit the success of this program to their customers for their generous contributions, their dedicated shop partners who worked diligently to collect the funds and to their media partners who helped spread the word throughout their many regions.

All Stewart’s Holiday Match funds are used directly for children under 18 years of age in the geographic areas where their shops are located and the money was raised.

“We are delighted to receive the Stewart’s Holiday Match this year,” said CYC President Jason Leon. “The money will directly impact programs that we have for local students. The after school tutoring program will be able to continue through Stewart’s generosity.”

The after school tutoring program is available to all students in the middle/high school. It takes place Monday through Thursday at the Lake Placid Middle/High School Media Center from 2:45-5:30 p.m. Each day between nine and 35 students take advantage of this opportunity. An organizer at CYC said they believe this program assists in closing the opportunity gap that exists in the school.

The Lake Placid/Wilmington CYC Coalition, Inc., is a youth development organization. Its mission is to promote mental, physical and spiritual health by empowering and educating our youth to become leaders and engaged citizens.