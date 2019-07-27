Cycling studio awarded for novel approach to promoting fitness

× Expand Photo provided After hearing about his enterprise Cycling Studio on Park being named Warrensburg’s “Business of the Year,” Bob Olden takes a break with his fitness studio’s instructors to celebrate the honor (left to right): Mindy Burkhardt, Kim Trapasso, Bob Olden and Aleisha Harris.

WARRENSBURG | A local entrepreneur has achieved remarkable success through his innovative approach to a fitness enterprise that promotes area citizens’ wellness, and his efforts have been rewarded with a notable honor.

Bob Olden’s “Cycling Studio on Park” has been named Business of the Year by the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce. He is to be honored by the chamber at a banquet July 30 at Brunetto’s Restaurant just south of Warrensburg on state Route 9.

While competing entities might be called “spinning classes,” Olden’s studio surpasses that moniker.

His enterprise offers exercise sessions that combine indoor cycling in an environment with large-screen videos of outdoor bicycle rides accompanied by the compelling beat of motivational music — along with dynamic suspension (TRX) workout routines. These latter exercises, featuring suspended nylon bands, provide an all-body workout, while the cycling offers substantial cardio benefits, he said.

With this unparalleled combination, Cycling Studio on Park has gained a remarkable following — 250 people accounting for 8,300 visits over about two years.

Chamber officials said this week that Olden’s business — which grew out of his passion for bicycle racing — has created a supportive network of class members helping each other reach their personal goals of nutrition, well-being and health.

PASSION FOR CYCLING

Olden is an experienced bicycle racer. In 2010, he made headlines at age 42 when he won the Adirondack 540 competition, a 136-mile road race through the High Peaks region. Olden traversed this course in 38 hours and 16 minutes. The race was ranked the 14th most challenging bicycle race on the planet. Just last year, Olden placed 10th overall out of 925 entrants in the Black Fly Challenge race over a 40-mile course from Indian Lake to Inlet.

A 1986 graduate of Warrensburg High School, Olden’s passion for cycling began in his college years when he rode mountain bike trails on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. After graduating in 1990, Olden moved to Salt Lake City to race mountain bicycles — both endurance competitions and hill-climb events. Between 1998 and 2011, he worked in sales and marketing for The Original Lincoln Logs of Chestertown.

‘WAS ONTO SOMETHING’

In 2013, he was hired by the Glens Falls YMCA, and six months later, he started instructing spinning classes after earning a certification for the position.

Working at the YMCA, he introduced video projection of bicycle rides and races accompanied by motivational music, and the classes became quite popular.

“With my bicycle racing background, I decided to bring my outdoor experiences indoors for spinning, giving the exercise sessions a fresh approach,” he said this week. “I realized I was onto something, and I had the desire to bring it back to Warrensburg where I saw the need for such classes.”

Olden then launched the studio in his garage at 7 Park St., and the enterprise was so successful that within months he hired additional instructors.

His business acumen led him to partner with local businesses to establish an awards program for regular participation, which gives his studio’s cyclers extra motivation to meet their fitness goals.

Cycling Studio on Park now draws participants from all over northern Warren County as well as southern Essex County.

In addition to boosting area citizens’ health, he has collaborated with his sons Brayden, 16, and Brody, 14, in another project that’s beneficial to the community — they volunteer their time and talents assisting local youths in repairing and maintaining their bicycles.

On Sunday, Olden said he was thankful for the community support he has received.

“I found a niche business that people gravitated to, and I’m happy to live and work in Warrensburg — everything I need is right here,” he said.