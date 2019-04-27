D’town biz alloted outdoor dining spaces

PLATTSBURGH | It’s that time again.

The Plattsburgh Common Council has authorized this season’s allotment of outdoor dining spaces, or “parklets,” for downtown businesses.

This year’s recipients are Aleka’s, the Pepper, Hobie’s Sports Den, Irises Cafe and Wine Bar, Olive Ridley’s, Sip and the North Country Food Co-Op.

The council has the authority to authorize up to 15 parklets, which are typically on-street parking spaces blocked off to make room for seating in the summer months. Between the seven business, all of the 15 spaces were doled out this year.

The only business that received a parklet last year but didn’t receive one this year was the Champlain Wine Company, which closed its City Hall Place storefront last year.

The outdoor dining season in Plattsburgh stretches from May 1 to Sept. 30.

COUNCILOR SHARES CO-OP CONCERNS

The North Country Food Co-Op’s application was again contested by Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4), who has repeatedly questioned whether or not the co-op’s space is utilized and if its placement may pose some pedestrian safety issues by limiting drivers’ line of sight on Bridge Street.

“Twice they’ve almost been hit at that walkway because (the parklet) somewhat blinds people going by,” Ensel said on behalf of a constituent April 11.

He’s also shared complaints on behalf of his constituents about music coming from the parklet.

“I don’t see how it aids the business or helps their business or is being utilized, really, in ways that the other parklets are being used,” he said.

Ultimately the council voted April 18 to approve the co-op’s application after tabling the resolution one week prior.

Co-Op General Manager Ryan Demers appeared before lawmakers last week to assuage concerns.

“These concerns have been addressed in years passed,” he told the council.

Demers said that the co-op hasn’t received any complaints about music in the parklet — but are amenable to ending the music if it becomes an issue.

And he said the Bridge Street crosswalk’s configuration is a safety hazard independent of whether or not the business has a parklet.

“I do agree with him that there are significant safety concerns with that crosswalk, but I believe none of them are caused by this parklet,” he said.

“We see this year-round.”