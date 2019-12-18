Dan Stec announces run for senate

In the run: Assemblyman Dan Stec, 50, has been in his position for almost seven years. Following the retirement of current Senator Betty Little, Stec announced that he’d be running for her position in the 45th District. Photo provided by Dan Stec

NEW YORK | New York State Assemblyman of the 114th District Dan Stec officially announced that he will be running for the former State Senator Betty Little’s seat as Republican. Assemblyman Billy Jones of the 115th District is not running for the 45th Senate seat, opting instead to remain in the assembly.

“With one-party control, we need someone who will continue her strong legacy as an honest, hardworking elected official,” Stec said in his announcement. “Someone who will push back against the radical liberal tax and spending agenda that crushes our communities. Someone who will fight for our needs and values.”

Stec is from Queensbury, which is covered by the 45th District. He was elected as assemblyman back in 2013, following his time as Town Supervisor. Because of his campaign for the senate seat, Stec is giving up the assemblyman chair, leaving it open to a potential runner. No one has officially confirmed they will be running for Stec’s assembly seat, but many politicians have expressed interest.

Facing Stec during the 2020 election season is current Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, who is running as a Democrat. Davis announced her running back in May of 2019. Since then, she has raised over $26,000 for her campaign.

“I am disappointed to see [Stec] espousing his partisan vitriol in his campaign announcement - that is something we expect from Washington, DC, not the North Country. He speaks about the ‘radical liberal tax and spend agenda.’ If Mr. Stec knew anything about me, he would know that I am all about fiscally responsible government which I have been engaged in as the Clinton County Treasurer,” Davis said in a statement. “I am campaigning on fiscal responsibility, economic equality, increased funding for education and infrastructure, and working with everyone, regardless of party affiliation, for the betterment of the North Country.”

Stec announced his campaign Dec. 11, shortly following the announcement of Betty Little’s retirement after her term in 2020. ■