Dance studio launches first-time video instruction during closure

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Center Stage Plattsburgh Dance - Zoom 1 Efforts to limit face-to-face interactions and encourage "social distancing", Center Stage sets up a virtual dance program online.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh dance studio Center Stage, located in Plattsburgh Plaza on Rt. 3, is currently shut down for in-studio classes, said Owner/Creative Director Heather Van Arsdel, in accordance with the governor’s efforts to limit face-to-face interactions and encourage "social distancing".

Photo by Alina Walentowicz Center Stage Plattsburgh Dance Zoom 2

Known for its performance presence at events throughout the area, the studio is adopting new ways of keeping students active and involved.

Amidst closure, the studio will be offering a virtual dance program online for the first time.

This experimental trial launched on Tues. Mar. 24, with a schedule of classes for three days during the week. Van Arsdel said if the trial goes well, the studio will consider putting a permanent schedule in place during school closures.

“Crossing my fingers it goes well so that the studio can stay afloat and ride this storm out,” she told Sun Community News. More information available at http://www.centerstageplattsburgh.com. ■